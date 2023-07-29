Olympics to Pythian Games: Diplomats Urged to Support Traditional Cultural Games Recognition

Bijender Goel, founder, Modern Pythian Games shaking hand with H.E. Wang Xinming, Minister Councilor- Culture, China Bijender Goel, founder, Modern Pythian Games along with Ambassadors and diplomats of UK, China, Iran, Indonesia, Myanmar, Georgia, Belarus, Brazil, and Malta Bijender Goel, founder, Modern Pythian Games lightening the lamp along with Ambassadors and diplomats of UK, China, Iran, Indonesia, Myanmar, Georgia, Belarus, Brazil, and Malta

Bijender Goel Urges Governments to Embrace Cultural Exchange and Unity, Following Successful Coffee Meet with Various Ambassadors and Diplomats in New Delhi

CENTRAL DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, July 29, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Bijender Goel, the visionary founder of the Modern Pythian Games, has called upon ambassadors and diplomats from China, Indonesia, Iran, Myanmar, Georgia, Belarus, Brazil, UK, and Malta to recommend their respective governments to recognize the Pythian Games as Traditional Cultural Games. This recognition aims to unlock numerous benefits for artists and players, similar to the opportunities presented by the Olympic games.Mr. Goel made this passionate appeal during a coffee meet hosted by His Excellency Mr Wang Xinming, Minister Councilor- Culture and Tourism, the Embassy of China and the CD Foundation at New Delhi on July 27, 2023. The event witnessed the participation of esteemed dignitaries from various nations.In his address, Mr. Goel emphasized the importance of preserving unique identities while celebrating the shared humanity that binds us together. He highlighted that the power of cultural exchange through the Modern Pythian Games can build bridges of understanding and cooperation that transcend borders, paving the way for a brighter future.The recent global pandemic, COVID-19, brought the world to a standstill, enforcing isolation upon people. The revival of the Pythian Games now stands as a remarkable example of humanity's resilience and unity. It provides an opportunity for people to come together once again, transcending barriers and reigniting the spirit of trust and interconnectedness. In a world rife with challenges and uncertainties, culture becomes a guiding light, illuminating the path towards a more harmonious and interconnected future. The Modern Pythian Games symbolize the spirit of resilience and unity as they emerged amidst the dark days of the global pandemic. During times of adversity, humanity often finds solace and unity through cultural celebrations, and the Pythian Games serve as a beacon of hope and revival.Beyond being a celebration, the Modern Pythian Games offer substantial economic growth and development opportunities. Drawing visitors from across the globe, these events promote tourism and boost local economies. By showcasing cultural innovations and traditions, the games leave a lasting impression on guests, creating opportunities for investments, economic exchange, and partnerships. The Pythian Games serve as a powerful platform for nations to engage in soft diplomacy, where cultural exchange becomes a potent tool for building relationships and fostering international cooperation.Culture serves as the lifeblood of every society, shaping its identity, traditions, and values. The presence of Ambassadors from China, Indonesia, Myanmar, Georgia, Belarus, Iran, UK, Brazil, and Malta during this gathering is a testament to the power of cultural exchange in uniting diverse nations.Inspired by the ancient Greek Pythian Games, the Modern Pythian Games encompass various artistic and sporting competitions. These Games are the fusion of various events in Music Arts, Performing, Visual, Social, Language, Digital, Architecture, Martial arts, traditional games, esports, airports, adventures, entertainment games, and various aspects of human expression. They celebrate the kaleidoscope of human achievement, recognizing that every culture contributes something valuable to our shared heritage. With this visionary appeal by Bijender Goel, the modern world is poised to embrace cultural exchange and unity, creating a more inclusive and interconnected global community.

Bijender Goel, founder, Modern Pythian Games addressing Ambassadors and diplomats of UK, China, Iran, Indonesia, Myanmar, Georgia, Belarus, Brazil, and Malta