Aaron Ozee Coauthors Stage Play Adapted From His Bestselling Children’s Book “Regulus” With Dramatist Brian Langlotz
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aaron Ozee, celebrity author of the international bestselling children’s book, “Regulus” (ISBN: 978-1387010790), and illustrious director of the “Regulus” movie, has coauthored a stage play of the same name with acclaimed dramatist, Brian Langlotz.
“Regulus, the lord of all squeaking feuds within the wall, is betrayed by those closest to him for the ego he holds so high. Struggles between the just and wicked come to pass in this paramount tale of the darkest and brightest sights in our lives.” — Playbill
Ozee first connected with Langlotz in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic with the unveiling of live video calls on the popular fan engagement platform known as Cameo. Beyond the admiration that Langlotz had for the creative works that Ozee had produced, and each of the moments they shared as dedicated fans would have with any respected star, there would grow a friendship that evolved into a professional relationship unmatched by former projects. They had decided, after knowing each other for a couple years, that it was time for a collaboration to form. And with the merger of their unique talents blossomed a concept that would bring the infamous rat king character made famous by Ozee into the universe of live entertainment for the masses.
Despite the way that Langlotz first connected with Ozee, it remains clear that he is way more than what meets the eye in light of earning his own reputation in the vast realm of storytelling. From becoming the author of “Letters” and “Letters: War Within” to laying the foundation that became Parachuting Camel Productions, Langlotz has discovered numerous ways to stand proud among the brightest emerging minds. Langlotz has always found the greatest worth in family as he based his published works, now turned radio plays streaming across Canada, on experiences that his bloodline had during World War Two. And with the same passion that Langlotz has for his family he would devote to creating the “Regulus” stage play with Ozee for live audiences.
Development of the “Regulus” stage play began in the Summer of 2022 and concluded in the Summer of 2023. The world premiere of the “Regulus” stage play will be announced in early 2024 and licensing will be made available to independent theatre groups the same year. Ozee started negotiations with Amazon to debut a filmed performance of the “Regulus” stage play on Prime to reach audiences who cannot attend physical showings of the now celebrated production.
For anyone wanting to purchase a copy of the “Regulus” (ISBN: 978-1387010790) book, to purchase “Regulus” branded merchandise, or to stream the “Regulus” movie, please visit https://www.AaronOzee.com.
For anyone wanting to learn more about Brian Langlotz, or Parachuting Camel Productions, please visit https://www.ParachutingCamelProductions.com.
