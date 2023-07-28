Maryland Department of General Services Certifies 21 New Green Purchasing Specialists

July 27, 2023

BALTIMORE, MD – The Maryland Department of General Services held a graduation ceremony for 21 certified Maryland procurement officers from 10 state agencies who received their Green Purchasing Specialist certifications. The certification promotes a deeper knowledge of environmentally preferable or “green” purchasing practices.

“This specialization allows state procurement officers to better understand and conduct environmentally preferable procurements,” said Maryland Department of General Services Secretary Atif Chaudhry. “A climate literate procurement workforce will enable Maryland to grow as a national leader in sustainable procurements by prioritizing both public and environmental health.”

This is the second year of the green purchasing training program. Last year, 19 certificates were awarded to state procurement officers, bringing the total number of Green Purchasing Specialists across the state government to 40. The program will be offered again in 2024.

“General Services is committed to enhancing Maryland’s procurement efficiencies,” said Acting Chief Procurement Officer Mike Haifley. “By providing our procurement officers with certifications like this one, the Department of General Services can continue to help grow them professionally, leverage them to create a more sustainable environment, and better understand the ever-changing procurement process.”

The program consists of multiple training sessions and weekly assignments. Candidates must attend each live session and participate in group activities and discussions. Candidates must also pass a final assessment before earning their Green Purchasing Specialist certification.

“Through Maryland’s green procurements, we have documented a variety of benefits,” said Director of Energy and Sustainability David St. Jean. “More certified Green Purchasing Specialists in Maryland will allow the power of green purchasing to grow and its impact to strengthen.”

In Fiscal Year 2022, Maryland procured $49.9 million of green products and services including IT equipment, office supplies, janitorial chemicals, appliances, renewable energy, and more. By buying sustainably, the state was able to document cost savings of over $3 million, 2.2 million tons of CO2e emission reductions, and 2,771 tons of pollution reductions. To learn more about Green Purchasing in Maryland, visit our website.

###

