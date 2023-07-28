Janet Walker, Writer of the Award-Winning Script “The Wednesday Killer,” Featured in Filmtage Der Nationen Magazine

The Wednesday Killer Poster "The Wednesday Killer" featured on Filmtage der Nationen

Janet Walker, Publisher of Haute-Lifestyle.com, and writer of the award-winning script “The Wednesday Killer,” featured in Germany’s Filmtage Der Nationen

My screenplays imitate life with cinematic value added. While not exact, I did experience victimization and repercussions for demanding justice. The screenplays are my way of exposing the criminals." — Janet Walker

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Janet Walker, writer of the award-winning screenplay, “The Wednesday Killer” and publisher, and owner of the online boutique luxury lifestyle magazine, Haute-Lifestyle.com, was recently interviewed by Germany’s Filmtage Der Nationen Magazine.

With an emphasis on her journey as a filmmaker, the Q&A details Ms. Walker’s rise as a respected member of the entertainment media, and the transition to successful screenwriter. The article can be seen by accessing this link “An Interview with Janet Walker writer of “The Wednesday Killer.”'

Ms. Walker also explains more about the inspiration for her crime beat thrillers when asked if she could share some insights into the development process.

“My screenplays imitate life with cinematic value added. Obviously, there is not an exactness to what I write, however, I did live and work in Manhattan, and experienced victimization and severe repercussions for seeking justice which became a source of inspiration. The screenplays are my way of exposing the individuals for the heinous criminal actions and the system for its coverup.”

Ms. Walker, the founder and publisher of Haute-Lifestyle.com, is also celebrating the success of her five original riveting, fast action, screenplays which continue to earn global raves from Cannes to Toronto, Los Angeles to Chicago and across the European continent.

The recent recognition of each of Ms. Walker’s five screenplays, “The Six Sides of Truth,” “The Wednesday Killer,” “The Manhattan Project,” “The Assassins of Fifth Avenue,” and “Project 13: The Last Day” elevates the total awards and selections to 89.

“The Six Sides of Truth,” tells the story of a female reporter who discovered the human testing of a classified project and her race against time to expose the high-ranking government officials who will stop at nothing to silence her and has also picked up an additional screenplay win.

“The Wednesday Killer,” a riveting, race against time crime drama, tells the story of a sadomasochistic murderer targeting affluent New York City women and the FBI agent driven by childhood memories to catch this monster before he kills again.

“The Manhattan Project,” a riveting, fast-action, suspense thriller, weaves a tale of greed and corruption, as a dedicated investigative news team work to expose a depraved minister and a tenacious DEA agent, haunted by the murder of her family, race to capture a ruthless cartel leader with a foothold in Manhattan’s legal system.

“The Assassins of Fifth Avenue,” an edgy crime thriller, tells the story of a wealthy criminal mastermind, a serial killer, and a reporter determined to uncover the truth and the exiled detective she enlists to help her find the killer before he kills again.

"Project 13: The Last Day," a gripping, white-knuckle, sci-fi action drama, follows the Braverman family in a post-apocalyptic world as they seek to reunite with their loved ones after a bioweapon is released resulting in anarchy and lawlessness while government searches for a solution.

Additional projects include "The Big Cue County Road Trip," "Justice Watch Investigates," and "Rape, Religion, Wall Street & Money," a limited series encompassing eight investigative episodes which present through facts, evidence, irrefutable documentation, expert analysis, criminal behavioral sciences, and true life accounts a layered corruption scheme operated by a Manhattan Inner city church, leading to and including rape, sexual violence, terrorism, and its partnership with a Wall Street corporate law firm.

