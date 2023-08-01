Hands2paws Mobile App Empowers Artists and Etsy Creators with Pawsome Opportunity
Connecting Pet Lovers with Handcrafted Treasures: Hands2paws Mobile App Offers a Pawsome Opportunity for Artists and Etsy Creators
If big box stores weren't going to give me an opportunity, I was going to give an opportunity to artisans and crafters of fine dog products.”GREENWICH, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hands2paws, the leading mobile app that matches consumers with the right breed or rescues, is excited to announce a groundbreaking initiative that offers a unique opportunity for crafters and Etsy creators. Elizabeth Menegon, the founder of Hands2paws, identified a need for support after facing challenges with big box stores. As the only app of its kind in the market, Menegon decided to extend assistance to mom and pop shops and small female-owned businesses that offer exceptional handcrafted products.
Menegon, herself a dog owner, experienced frustration when big box stores failed to provide the necessary support for her innovative mobile app. In response, she recognized the potential to collaborate with independent crafters and Etsy creators who produce remarkable handcrafted items. Initially, crafters were skeptical, questioning if there was a catch. Menegon reassured them that Hands2paws does not require a portion of sales or any payment. Instead, the platform offers a special promotional code exclusively for members who sign up for the monthly newsletter.
"I wanted to curate a selection of special products that I, as a dog owner, would personally use," explained Menegon. "Additionally, I wanted to provide an extra bonus of a promotional discount for our newsletter members, while also supporting smaller businesses."
Through this initiative, Hands2paws aims to foster collaboration and empower crafters and Etsy creators by connecting them with a wider audience of pet owners. By offering a promotional code to newsletter subscribers, Hands2paws encourages members to explore and purchase unique handcrafted products while supporting small businesses.
The response from crafters and Etsy creators has been overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing gratitude for the opportunity to showcase their products to a targeted audience of pet owners. This collaboration not only benefits the crafters and Etsy creators but also enhances the overall user experience of the Hands2paws app, providing users with access to a diverse range of high-quality, handcrafted pet-related items.
Hands2paws remains committed to supporting small businesses and promoting the importance of craftsmanship within the pet industry. By offering this Pawsome opportunity, the app continues to revolutionize the way pet owners connect with the products and services they need.
The Hands2paws mobile app offers a comprehensive solution for individuals seeking a pure breed dog. By utilizing advanced algorithms and extensive breed databases, the app matches users with the ideal pure breed dog based on their preferences, lifestyle, and specific requirements. Once a match is made, Hands2paws refers users to the respective breed-specific association website, ensuring they have access to accurate and reliable information about the breed.
Hands2paws also provides valuable support for those interested in adoption or rescue dogs. The app connects users with available adoption or rescue dogs in their area, making the process of finding a furry companion more accessible and convenient. Hands2paws is a free download and does not accept payments for any parties.
