Charles Cardenas III Honored With Prestigious Invitation

Weslaco, Texas Retirement Advisor Joins National Organization

WESLACO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Charles Cardenas III has accepted an invitation to become an “Invited Author” on the financial website Annuity.com. He now joins an elite group of financial experts who share information about approaching retirement without market risk by authoring meaningful and useful articles focused on those retired or about to retire.

Annuity.com has a simple mission. Educate people about annuities and help them determine whether an annuity is right for their retirement portfolios. We provide unbiased information on a multitude of topics needed to make optimal decisions for our own specific needs. Because we are not an insurance company, we have been able to remain a consumer-focused site, providing timely, objective, and quality information since 1995.

Charles's Philosophy and that of the RPS Retirement Planning Systems of South Texas act in the client's best interest. His clientele includes healthcare professionals, state and federal employees, business owners, and blue-collar workers. Charles understands that his clients are concerned about protecting their hard-earned assets and are extremely worried about possibly running out of money during their retirement years. RPS's goal is for every client and their families to have sufficient income during retirement and to pass on family assets to the next generation efficiently through proper estate planning.

Charles Cardenas III
RPS Retirement Planning Systems of South Texas
+1 956-463-6862
Charles@rpsstx.com

