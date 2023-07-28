STEM Initiatives Spur Education at Online Charter School
This online charter school offers a multifaceted STEM initiative designed to help students master the skills today’s employers seek in well-educated workers.
“Our STEM strategy is designed to help students master critical skills that will help them enjoy the brightest possible futures,” explained Scott Stuccio, the Director of Outreach at the school. “Across all industries, Pennsylvania employers are actively seeking well-educated workers with skills in science, technology, engineering, and math. It’s our responsibility to ensure the students entrusted to our care have those skills.”
By providing students with a firm grounding in STEM education, Reach helps children ignite their curiosity and create a lifelong love of learning.
Reach’s STEM Strategy
As an online charter school, Reach is in a unique position to encourage STEM education in a variety of ways. The school’s strategy involves four key components.
STEM Infusion
STEM infusion allows educators to intentionally incorporate STEM-related content and strategies into live lessons to create familiarity and begin skill-building.
STEM Clubs
Students K-12 meet weekly to engage in STEM-related activities, learn more about STEM education, and discuss STEM-related careers.
Project-Based Learning Opportunities
Designed to give students hands-on experience with STEM-related concepts, educators offer two project-based learning opportunities to help students develop the mindset and skills required for a STEM career.
STEM Camps
Finally, the online charter school also offers STEM camps. These are teacher-led experiences designed to take children out of the classroom and help them develop and then apply STEM-related skills in the wider world, boosting career readiness and enriching their education.
Reach’s STEM program is headed up by Andy Gribbin, the Director of STEM. Mr. Gribbin has been with the online charter school since 2017 and is passionate about sparking students’ curiosity, which he believes is critical to engaging and inspiring them to future success.
The Increasing Need for STEM Skills
According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2021 saw nearly 10 million people working in STEM-related fields, with that number expected to grow by almost 11% by 2031. That’s more than twice the growth rate of all other occupations combined.
Students with STEM education and embarking on a career path in a related field also stand to earn substantially more than their peers. The BLS notes the median annual income for STEM occupations was $94,420. In contrast, the median for non-STEM jobs was just $40,120.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics has identified 10 high-paying, in-demand jobs within the STEM field:
Data scientist
Information security analyst
Statistician
Web developer
Software developer
Epidemiologist
Operations research analysts
Computer and information research scientists
Software quality assurance analysts and testers
Actuaries
“At Reach, we believe it is our responsibility to help each student achieve their utmost. For many, a STEM-related career can offer excellent advancement opportunities, a good quality of living, and the challenges that driven individuals require to feel engaged and satisfied,” said a representative of the school.
To learn more about Reach Cyber Charter School and its STEM initiative, visit https://www.reachcyber.org.
About Reach Cyber Charter School
Reach Cyber Charter School is an online school in Pennsylvania originally founded in 2016 with just 468 students. Today, this award-winning online charter school is flourishing, with almost 7,200 students actively enrolled. Reach routinely gets high marks from students and parents for its teachers’ ability to provide the individual and small-group attention required to truly master subjects and grow academically.
