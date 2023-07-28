Georgia Department of Community Affairs Launches Georgia Rental Assistance Eviction Prevention Initiative

Initiative Commits $55 Million to Address Eviction Prevention Over Next Two Years

The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) is a state agency with a mission to build strong, vibrant communities. Safe and affordable housing is a critical part of that mission. To continue providing Georgians with stable, consistent, and safe rental housing options, DCA is launching the Georgia Rental Assistance Eviction Prevention Initiative. Over the next two years, the initiative will commit $55 million to provide rental assistance, legal assistance, and supportive services through a partnership with the Georgia Legal Services Program (GLSP) and Atlanta Legal Aid Society (Atlanta Legal Aid). Both agencies specialize in providing free legal services to Georgians with low incomes facing eviction and housing instability, and anticipate starting to provide these services in the coming months. The funding provided through this initiative will support the provision of eviction prevention services statewide and allow both agencies to assist tenants in applying for rental, utility, and relocation assistance.

The Georgia Legal Services Program and Atlanta Legal Aid provide free legal and housing stability services to eligible Georgians facing eviction with a focus on representing tenants in both subsidized housing and private rental housing. In the state of Georgia, eviction is a judicial process handled by local magistrate courts. Through this funding, GLSP and Atlanta Legal Aid will expand their efforts to provide the legal services and access to eligible tenants facing eviction in all of Georgia’s 159 counties. Atlanta Legal Aid will provide services in Fulton, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Clayton, and Cobb counties, while GLSP will provide services to the 154 remaining counties.

Under the U.S. Treasury Department’s emergency rental assistance program, the Georgia Rental Assistance (GRA) Program provides rental, utility, and relocation assistance, as well as, legal services that prevent eviction and promote housing stability. Through the Georgia Rental Assistance Eviction Prevention Initiative, the GRA Program will focus its efforts on eviction prevention needs across the state for the next two years.



“Preventing evictions is a core component of our affordable housing work at the Department of Community Affairs,” said Philip Gilman, Deputy Commissioner of Housing Assistance and Development. “We are grateful for this unique opportunity to strengthen eviction prevention efforts and demonstrate the potential for housing stability by partnering with the Georgia Legal Services Program and Atlanta Legal Aid Society and leveraging their expertise”

“Since March of 2021, GLSP has partnered with DCA to ensure access to rental assistance for all Georgia tenants and to provide legal assistance to prevent evictions and secure housing stability,” explained GLSP Executive Director, Susan Coppedge. “GLSP’s Housing Navigators have already helped thousands of low-income tenants apply for assistance through the Georgia Rental Assistance program, helping tenants obtain over $11 million in rental, utility, and relocation assistance. Through the Georgia Rental Assistance Eviction Prevention Initiative, GLSP can continue to assist tenants in accessing rental assistance and will continue to provide critical legal assistance to prevent eviction and promote housing stability. This is especially important now, as economic uncertainty continues for so many Georgia families and even one unexpected expense, or a reduction in income, could leave them at risk of eviction and homelessness.”

For those seeking assistance, please contact Georgia Legal Services Program and Atlanta Legal Aid Society directly.

Georgia Legal Services Program:

If you are a tenant seeking eviction prevention services and reside outside of metro Atlanta but within the state of Georgia, please contact the Georgia Legal Services Program at 1-833-GLSPLAW (1-833-457-7529) or apply for assistance online at www.glsp.org. To receive our free services, you must meet GLSP income guidelines as services are only provided to Georgia tenants with low-income.

Atlanta Legal Aid Society Services:

If you are a tenant seeking eviction prevention services and reside within metro Atlanta (Fulton, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Clayton, and Cobb counties), please visit Atlanta Legal Aid’s website for contact info, eligibility requirements and further assistance: www.atlantalegalaid.org.

For more information on other available housing resources, please visit dca.ga.gov.