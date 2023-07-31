A. Blair Enterprises appoints Ned Robertson as Chief Marketing Officer
Marketing expert brings more than 20 years of Transformative Marketing Experience to the Company
We are absolutely thrilled to have Ned join our team. With his wealth of experience and expertise, we are confident that he will be instrumental in propelling our business to the next level.”LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A. Blair Enterprises Inc., the nation's leading expert in trailer spotting and transportation, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Ned Robertson as our new Chief Marketing Officer. Ned brings an impressive 20 years of marketing and branding experience, making him a valuable addition to our team.
— Adam Huber, Vice President
Ned's track record speaks for itself; he has achieved remarkable success working with top-tier companies such as Victoria's Secret and Google, where his marketing strategies have fostered stronger customer engagement and loyalty.
In his new role at A. Blair, Ned will be at the helm of all marketing and branding initiatives for our Yard Management company. Collaborating closely with the executive team, he will chart out and execute strategies that fuel growth and forge new partnerships.
As Ned steps into this exciting opportunity, he shares his enthusiasm for the challenges and possibilities that lie ahead. "I am truly honored to be chosen as A. Blair's new Chief Marketing Officer," said Ned. "I believe in the company's immense potential, and I am eager to unlock it by crafting and executing marketing strategies that drive growth and profitability."
With Ned onboard, A. Blair Enterprises is poised for even greater success in the years to come. We're looking forward to the journey ahead and the milestones we'll reach together.
Robertson will be based in Louisville, Kentucky
About A. Blair Enterprises:
Established in 1984, with decades of success across many areas of transportation and logistics, A. Blair Enterprises is a leading nationwide provider of yard management solutions. Possessing experience and the know-how to make your yard management a breeze, their team of experienced professionals is dedicated to providing customers with the best possible service. They believe that yard management is an essential part of the transportation industry, and are committed to helping customers improve their operations.
