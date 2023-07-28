Health signs Consultancy Agreement on the Improvement and Extension of Kiluúfi Hospital

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) on Tuesday 25th July signed a Consultancy Agreement together with representatives from the three Japanese Contractors that will be engaged for the Project for extension and Improvement of Kiluúfi Hospital, with the attendance of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The representatives from the Contractors that signed the Consultancy Agreement with the Ministry are the Consortium of Fukunaga Architects-Engineers, Yachiyo Engineering Co Ltd and Binko International Limited. In addition, apart from the Consultancy Agreement signed, JICA and the Consortium had a meeting with the ministry on the project implementation schedule for Kiluúfi Improvement project.

The improvement project aims to strengthen the function of the Kiluúfi Hospital by establishing a new central clinical building, updating its medical equipment, and improving the hospital’s water and electricity systems for cost effectiveness, thereby contributing to the overall improvement of health provided in Malaita Province.

FUJINUMA Masaru, Chief Consultant, the Consortium of Fukunaga Architects-Engineers, Yachiyo Engineering Co., Ltd., and Binko International Limited and Mrs. Pauline McNeil Permanent, Ministry of Health and Medical Services signing the Consultancy Agreement.

Mrs. Pauline McNeil, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health and Medical Services thanked the Japanese Government through Japan International Cooperation Agency for the project support and the work that has been progressed to date with the support of the ministry of health.

PS McNeil further thanked the Consortium and acknowledged the wealth of knowledge and expertise that they will bring to the project, and reassured the contractors of the Ministry’s commitment towards the implementation of the project upon finalizing the project details and schedules in the coming weeks.

“The project is an important deliverable of both the Ministry and JICA and not only it is to strengthen the health system of Kiluúfi Hospital, but also the country at large, serving as a significant alternative for the National Referral Hospital in terms of tertiary services in the Province”, said Mrs. McNeil.

The Permanent Secretary added this is a very important project for the ministry and the Government, and again reinforced the ministry’s commitment and support towards coordinating with all relevant authorities to ensure smooth implementation of the project.

Meanwhile, the Resident Representative of JICA in Solomon Islands sincerely assured the ministry that the project shall be performed to the utmost best. Ends///…

-MHMS Press