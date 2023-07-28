PM SOGAVARE MEETS SAUDI ARABIA AMBASSADOR

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has received a courtesy visit from the Saudi Arabia non- resident ambassador to Solomon Islands, His Excellency, Sultan Fahad Bin Khuzaim.

Ambassador Khuzaim used today’s follow-up meeting to reaffirm Saudi Arabia’s commitment to support Solomon Islands in the areas of Energy, investment, climate change, tourism and other investment opportunities.

Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare conveyed government’s gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the kind hospitality offered to the Solomon Islands delegation at the recent high level visit.

The Prime Minister also acknowledge Saudi Arabia’s contribution of USD 19 million to the 2023 Pacific Games. The Prime Minister confirmed that the funds have been received and allocated in the following manner; USD $12 million for ‘Sports Legacy Haus’ for the 26 Sports Federations, USD $5 million for 2023 Pacific Games Support, USD $2 million for Solomon Islands Broadcasting Corporation to assist in broadcasting the Games.

The Prime Minister further reiterated the government’s wish for Saudi Arabia to consider providing assistance to Solomon Islanders who are displaced by the climate change- sea level rise.

Solomon Islands and Saudi Arabia reaffirmed strong desire for further cooperation in the areas of Education, Health services, and further investment opportunities in Mines and Tourism sectors. End/////

Exchange of gifts between PM Sogavare and H.E Sultan Fahad Bin Khuzaim

H.E Sultan Fahad Bin Khuzaim signing the PMO guest book

-PM Press Sec