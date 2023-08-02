To Aerate or Not to Aerate Wine That is the Question
A Vinaer Wine Aerator by Vinotive is a must have wine tool for wine lovers everywhere, the professionals choice at wineries, tasting rooms and restaurants.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wine is a living thing, complex and ever-changing; the reactions between air, acids, alcohols, tannins, and pigments really transform the wine's personality through time. Sometimes, even the best of wines is having a bad day, and it doesn't perform like it should. Other times, wine is just too young and snug to show its potential. Luckily for wine lovers, there are ways to make wine shine, even when it doesn't want to, and aeration is probably the most effective, and yet the least understood method around.
What is aeration anyway?
Wine reacts with oxygen in mysterious ways. When in the bottle, we want little or no oxygen to be in contact with our precious liquid, since it might oxidize it, ruining it forever. But when poured, oxygen unfolds aromas and opens up the wine's, sometimes tight, structure. That's why we swirl our glasses, don't we?
A wine aerator opens a freeway for wine to slide through a sophisticated, yet simple mechanism that makes oxygen kiss every last drop of wine; as it falls into our glasses, it has been provoked, lured to give up all its marvelous scents.
The Vinaer Wine Aerator by Vinotive is an essential wine tool for wine lovers everywhere. It can be found in the professional service of thousands of noted wineries, tasting rooms and restaurants.
The Vinaer 7 Function Wine Aerator by Vinotive decants and aerates wine instantly as it is poured. It is simple to use and allows 360 degree pouring, using just one hand. The air mixing chamber instantly aerates the wine while pouring, significantly improving the taste, flavor and finish. Seven built-in dual-functional tubes are supported by eight small vents positioned at the grid edge. The built-in micro fine filter protects against cork residue and other impurities. A non-drip stainless steel collar ensures no precious wine is ever spilled. The air tight cap preserves the quality and flavor of the wine, so it can saved and enjoyed the next day. Easy to clean, simply rinse with warm water.
When to aerate then?
Almost any wine will benefit from some oxygenation; young wines will release their fruit-forward aromas easier, making them immediately enjoyable. Even white wines will prove to be more complex than you thought after passing through your aerator. Aeration is not recommended in older vintage wines due to length of time the cork has allowed trace amounts of oxygen to penetrate the bottle and interact with the precious wine inside the bottle.
Tight wines like rich reds, wines made to age, wines with a ruthless construction and others alike will prove more accessible years before time mellows them naturally. Some wines need over a decade to soften and give up their generous bouquets, not anymore with the aide of aeration.
To test the difference. Try pouring a few ounces of wine as soon as the bottle is opened. Smell it, try it, and smell it some more. Then do the same thing through an aerator, the wine will divulge what it needs.
To sum it up, listen to the bottle of wine, really listen. There's much that can be done to let it show its best. The finest wines, both red and white, are usually a bit shy, and it's your duty to give them a voice, a place under the spotlight.
Aerate wine and let it breathe, it is guaranteed to develop your palate twice as fast; don't settle for uptight wines anymore, and experience favorite wines like never before. Sometimes, wine just needs a little push, or a free ride through a favorite wine aerator.
About Vinotive:
Vinotive designs and creates innovative wine accessories where form, function and style are of high priority. Offering professional quality and elegant wine tools for the modern consumer who pays more and more attention to the wine tools employed in the world today. Vinotive products can be found in use and for sale at wineries, wine tasting rooms, restaurants, gourmet stores and specialty gift stores.
