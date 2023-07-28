EU4Business launches call for large grants worth €25,000 for Ukrainian SMEs

The EU4Business programme has announced a call for grants worth €25,000 for 30 Ukrainian SMEs. The deadline for applications is 25 August.

The call is open to any Ukrainian company that creates products and services with an innovative component and/or are aimed at expansion and export.

The overall budget of the grants wave amounts to €750,000. This will be distributed among 30 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), with funding of up to €25,000 each for the development of their own business.

You can review the details of the programme and fill in the application form on the website of the Ukrainian Startup Fund.

The deadline for submission is 18:00 on 25 August, 2023 (Friday).

A practical workshop on the details and conditions of the Grant Programme will also be held on 8 August.Registration is required by the link: https://forms.gle/rgZRrq8b7askCuUC9.

The grants are offered under the EU4Business: SME Recovery, Competitiveness and Internationalisation programme, co-funded by the European Union and the German Government and implemented by the German federal company Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH. The implementing partner of the initiative is the Ukrainian Startup Fund.

