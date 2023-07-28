Maine DOE Update – July 28, 2023

From the Maine Department of Education

Eight Maine educators were announced today as the state semifinalists for the 2024 Maine Teacher of the Year. These distinguished educators, who are members of the 2023 County Teacher of the Year cohort, embody the dedication, innovation, and leadership that are hallmarks of Maine’s outstanding classroom teachers. As representatives of their students, colleagues, and school communities, their selection acknowledges their excellence in teaching and celebrates the collective achievements and commitment of the entire teaching profession in Maine. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to announce that we have been granted a Tydings Amendment Waiver of FY22 ESEA funds and FY23 Carryover of Excess Title I, Part A Funds. Pursuant to the authority granted under section 8401(b) of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA), the Maine Department of Education (DOE) received approval for these waivers from the U.S. Department of Education (USDOE). As a reminder, state FY21 ESEA funds, subject to last year’s Tydings Waiver, are expiring and should be obligated by September 30, 2023. | More

The Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) ESEA Federal Programs team is pleased to share that all ESEA Federal Program final allocations are now available. Final allocations can be viewed on the ESEA allocations webpage and have been uploaded into the Grant Award Notification (GAN) within the School Administrative Unit (SAU) ESEA Consolidated Application. Applications can be accessed through the Grants4ME platform. SAUs can complete and submit their ESEA consolidated application to assign Title I, II, III, IV-A and V funding, if applicable, to SAU and school projects. | More

The annual “Supporting Adult Multilingual Learners with their Educational and Career Pathways Summer Institute” was held at Sugarloaf from June 10th – 12th and brought together adult multilingual educators, directors, advisors, and other interested stakeholders from across the State of Maine. This year’s theme was “Building Bridges” and encouraged participants to seek connection across programs and inside the classroom. | More

“Our main goal of this project is exposure and exploration,” says Extended Learning Opportunities (ELO) Coordinator Andrew Burnell. Burnell co-leads the ELO program at Biddeford High School’s Alternate Pathways Center (APC) alongside Tabatha Frawkins. Burnell and Frawkins work as a team to provide students with various career exploration opportunities including site visits, guest speeches, and the school’s ELO course. “We are a team and successful because we are such a cohesive team!” says Burnell of his work leading the program with Frawkins. | More

Gardiner Area High School is one of 45 Maine schools that have received an award through RREV, or Rethinking Responsive Education Ventures. Supported by the Office of Innovation at the Maine Department of Education, the RREV initiative is a U.S. DOE grant that provides Maine educators funds to implement innovative, cross-disciplinary learning opportunities to be incorporated into curricula. This grant has allowed schools like Gardiner Area High School to redesign instruction that leads to improved learning experiences for students. | More

