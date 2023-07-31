MMT Ambulance Celebrates 5 Years in Columbus, Ohio
EINPresswire.com/ -- Columbus, OH. -MMT Ambulance (“MMT or the Company”), July 31, 2023 marks the 5th anniversary for MMT Ambulance beginning its operation in Columbus Ohio. MMT is a leading provider of ground ambulance transportation services to hospitals and health systems. MMT employs dozens of EMT’s, Paramedics and other support personnel in the Columbus Ohio region. In Ohio alone, MMT will complete well over 100,000 patient transports annually.
“The celebration of our 5th anniversary represents a significant step forward in our ongoing mission to deliver timely and high-quality patient transport services to hospitals and health systems here in Columbus and across the region,” said Ed Matteson, President of MMT: “We have achieved this milestone through the hard work and dedication of our providers and our culture of excellent customer service that exists throughout the entire organization.”
In Ohio, MMT Ambulance has become the largest private ambulance transportation company. Besides its operations in Columbus, MMT also serves the Cincinnati, Cleveland and Dayton metro areas. MMT is recognized for its unwavering commitment to patient care, outstanding service quality, and innovative medical transportation solutions.
About MMT Ambulance
MMT Ambulance, a portfolio company of Harbour Point Capital, has been putting Medicine in Motion by ambulance to improve lives for more than 30 years. With operations across 10 states, we are the partner of choice for many premier health systems. Our customizable model allows hospitals, health systems, and patient access centers to receive sustainable, on-time, and streamlined transport services. For more information, please visit www.mmtamb.com
About Harbour Point Capital
Harbour Point Capital is a private equity investment firm that partners with the founders and executives of innovative, high-growth healthcare services companies. Harbour Point Capital invests in companies that deliver value to the healthcare system by improving access and enabling the provision of higher quality care at lower cost. For more information, please visit www.harbourpointcapital.com
Rick Sheehy
“The celebration of our 5th anniversary represents a significant step forward in our ongoing mission to deliver timely and high-quality patient transport services to hospitals and health systems here in Columbus and across the region,” said Ed Matteson, President of MMT: “We have achieved this milestone through the hard work and dedication of our providers and our culture of excellent customer service that exists throughout the entire organization.”
In Ohio, MMT Ambulance has become the largest private ambulance transportation company. Besides its operations in Columbus, MMT also serves the Cincinnati, Cleveland and Dayton metro areas. MMT is recognized for its unwavering commitment to patient care, outstanding service quality, and innovative medical transportation solutions.
About MMT Ambulance
MMT Ambulance, a portfolio company of Harbour Point Capital, has been putting Medicine in Motion by ambulance to improve lives for more than 30 years. With operations across 10 states, we are the partner of choice for many premier health systems. Our customizable model allows hospitals, health systems, and patient access centers to receive sustainable, on-time, and streamlined transport services. For more information, please visit www.mmtamb.com
About Harbour Point Capital
Harbour Point Capital is a private equity investment firm that partners with the founders and executives of innovative, high-growth healthcare services companies. Harbour Point Capital invests in companies that deliver value to the healthcare system by improving access and enabling the provision of higher quality care at lower cost. For more information, please visit www.harbourpointcapital.com
Rick Sheehy
MMT Ambulance
+1 402-469-6193
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn