MI Welcomes Madoqua Renewables as our Newest Member
The Madoqua Synfuels project will bring much-needed e-methanol to the market”WASHINGTON , DC, USA, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Methanol Institute (MI) is pleased to welcome Madoqua Renewables (Madoqua) as our newest member. Madoqua is currently developing a world-scale e-methanol project, located in Maceira, Portugal. The project Madoqua Synfuels aims to decarbonize the end-use and maritime industry by supplying more than 260,000 tons of e-Methanol per year to ports across Portugal.
Over the last two years, Madoqua Synfuels has been developed to comply with RED I and RED II EU Regulations for the production of e-Methanol as a Renewable Fuel of Non-biological Origin (RFNBO), combining green hydrogen produced from renewable electricity and recycled CO2. The project involves installing up to 500 MW of electrolysis capacity, a carbon capture unit of 400,000 tons per year and a 715 tons per day direct CO2 hydrogenation methanol plant, powered by renewable electricity, thus ensuring a sustainable climate-neutral solution.
Madoqua Synfuels contribution to the diversification of the downstream hydrogen value chain and decarbonization of hard-to-abate industries was recognized by the granting of the Project of National Interest status by the Portuguese government. The project is targeting FID towards the end of Q2 2026 and COD at the end of Q2 2029.
This is Madoqua’s second large-scale project in Portugal after launching MadoquaPower2X together with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partner’s and Power2X, also featuring 500 MW of electrolysis capacity. The MadoquaPower2X project is located at the ZILS Industrial Zone in Sines, with a projected production of 50,000 tons of green hydrogen and 500,000 tons of green ammonia per year.
MI CEO Greg Dolan noted that "We are very pleased to welcome Madoqua to MI. The Madoqua Synfuels project will bring much-needed e-methanol to the market, and the scale of the project serves as a reminder of the ability to respond to the needs of the energy transition."
Marloes Ras, CCO and Co – founder of Madoqua, explains “Our focus is to develop a diversified portfolio of hydrogen derivatives based recurring revenue businesses. Methanol (both bio – methanol as well as e – methanol) is a fuel derivative key to unlocking energy transition in the short and medium term for both the maritime as well as the industrial end use sectors. Methanol is highly versatile and can be used in multiple downstream applications. Portugal is structurally well positioned and continues to play a leading role in the emerging energy transition space in Europe. This project, along with the development of dedicated renewable power generation assets, will contribute significantly towards Portugal’s National Hydrogen Strategy (EN-H2)".
Madoqua Renewables is a Luso - Dutch industrial transformation and development company based in Lisbon, Portugal, focused on energy transition and delivery of new generation industrial process assets with a specific focus on net zero carbon projects. Madoqua Renewables is developing project assets valued at €2 billion across the hydrogen value chain along with associated solar and wind power generation capacity that is needed to power up its installed electrolysis capacity.
About the Methanol Institute
The Methanol Institute (MI) serves as the global trade association for the methanol industry, representing the world’s leading producers, distributors, and technology companies. Founded in 1989 in Washington DC, MI now represents its members from five offices around the world in Singapore, Washington DC, Beijing, Brussels, and Delhi.
