Consumer Telematics Market Demand Analysis and Opportunity Outlook 2023-2029: Omnitracs, Ford Motor, Alpine Electronics
Stay up to date with Consumer Telematics Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
HTF MI started a latest business research with the Global Consumer Telematics Market Study Forecast till 2029. This Consumer Telematics market report brings data for the estimated year 2023 and forecasted till 2029 in terms of both, value (USD Million) and volume (MT) Market. The study is conducted by applying both top-down and bottom-up approaches and further iterative methods used to validate and size market estimation and trends of the Consumer Telematics market. Additionally, to complement insights EXIM data, consumption, supply and demand Figures, raw price analysis, market revenue, and gross margins. Some of the companies listed in the research study are Omnitracs Ltd. (United States), BMW AG (Germany), Ford Motor Co. (United States), General Motors (United States), Agero Connected Services Inc. (United States), Harman Infotainment (United States), Toyota Motors (Japan), Bosch Automotive Technologies (Thailand), Alpine Electronics Inc. (Japan), Continental Automotive (Germany), Airbiquity Inc. (United States), Trimble Navigation Ltd (United States), Novatel Wireless (United States), Telogis Inc (United States), MiX Telematics (South Africa) etc.
Market Snapshot
Consumer telematics is a technology that combines telecommunications and information processing to provide real-time information and communication services to drivers and vehicle owners. It involves the integration of wireless communication, location tracking, and on-board diagnostics systems in vehicles to deliver services such as vehicle tracking, remote diagnostics, navigation, safety and security, and entertainment.
The Global Consumer Telematics market was valued at USD 16.6 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 35.1 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 26.54 % during 2023-2028.
Market Scope / Segment Breakdown
Global Consumer Telematics market has been analyzed on various dimensions that includes market sizing and share analysis in dollar term as well as by volume* and price. The segments included in the market study are mentioned below which has been reviewed both qualitatively and quantitatively.
Based on the type, the market is bifurcated as Solutions, Service, and On the basis of application, the market is divided as Car(Owned and Rental Based), Insurance, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Vehicle manufacturers/dealers, Government agencies. The Car(Owned and Rental Based), Insurance, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Vehicle manufacturers/dealers, Government agencies segment accounted for highest market share in 2022 and is hence expected to be the next fastest growing segment throughout the forecast period.
In 2022, the Global Consumer Telematics market by region, Middle East contributed a major market share of xx% growing at the CAGR of 26.54% during the forecast period.
By Geography: North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, LATAM, Others
Qualitative Insights from Study
Consumer Telematics Market Trends
• Increasing concern of vehicle tracking and safety and security
Consumer Telematics Market Drivers
• Advanced technologies will reduce the production costs of telematics products
Consumer Telematics Market Opportunity
Research Objective
• To define and describe the Consumer Telematics segmented by product & service, by application, by end-user, and by region.
• To estimate and forecast the Consumer Telematics by value in USD Million.
• To estimate and forecast the market size for various segments with regard to Region Name.
• To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies.
• To analyze the markets situation with regard to industry trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market by identifying the high-growth segments of the Consumer Telematics and provide the competitive landscape.
• To provide industry attractiveness with help of various tools such as the Porter’s five force analysis and the PESTEL analysis.
Market Size Estimation
Top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to validate the Global Consumer Telematics Market size market and estimate the market size for Manufacturers, Type and Regions.
The market estimations in this report are based on the marketed sale price of Consumer Telematics excluding any discounts provided by the manufacturer, distributor, wholesaler or traders. The percentage splits, market shares, and breakdowns of the product segments are derived based on weightages assigned to each of the segments based on their utilization rate and average sale price. The regional splits of the overall Consumer Telematics market and its sub segments are based on the percentage adoption or utilization of the given product in the respective region or country.
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand Consumer Telematics market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
