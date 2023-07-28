Employee Monitoring Software Market - Latest Study Reveals New Growth Dynamics | ActivTrak, BambooHR, Controlio
HTF MI started a latest business research with the Global Employee Monitoring Software Market Study Forecast till 2029. This Employee Monitoring Software market report brings data for the estimated year 2023 and forecasted till 2029 in terms of both, value (USD Million) and volume (MT) Market. The study is conducted by applying both top-down and bottom-up approaches and further iterative methods used to validate and size market estimation and trends of the Employee Monitoring Software market. Additionally, to complement insights EXIM data, consumption, supply and demand Figures, raw price analysis, market revenue, and gross margins. Some of the companies listed in the research study are ActivTrak, Awareness Technologies, BambooHR, Controlio , Draugiem Group , Hubstaff , InterGuard , Prodoscore, RingCentral , SentryPC , Teramind , Time Doctor , Veriato , Work Examiner, Workpuls , WorkTime etc.
Market Snapshot
The lighter, less nightmarish end of the range of employee surveillance devices is productivity tracking. A task that has gotten harder than ever as remote workers balance their nine-to-five job with a half-dozen additional personal responsibilities, such as looking after their homeschooled children, cooking meals for the family, and maintaining housing for family members who are sheltering in place. Working from home complicates productivity tracking, requiring a revision of monitoring techniques. Using productivity scoring systems, one may compare a person's performance to both their past performance and that of their peers. Instead of punishing people, this data is more about helping teams adjust their path and stay productive.
The Global Employee Monitoring Software market was valued at USD 2994.6 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 5978.2 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.2 % during 2023-2028.
Market Scope / Segment Breakdown
Global Employee Monitoring Software market has been analyzed on various dimensions that includes market sizing and share analysis in dollar term as well as by volume* and price. The segments included in the market study are mentioned below which has been reviewed both qualitatively and quantitatively.
Based on the type, the market is bifurcated as Premises Employee Monitoring, Remote Employee Monitoring, and On the basis of application, the market is divided as Small Size Organization, Medium Size Organization, Large Size Organization. The Asia Pacific segment accounted for highest market share in 2022 and is hence expected to be the next fastest growing segment throughout the forecast period.
In 2022, the Global Employee Monitoring Software market by region, North America contributed a major market share of 13.9% growing at the CAGR of 12.210000000000001% during the forecast period.
By Geography: North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, LATAM, Others
Qualitative Insights from Study
Employee Monitoring Software Market Trends
• Increasing adoption of remote work and the need for monitoring employee productivity, attendance, and collaboration in virtual work environments.
• Growing focus on data security and compliance, driving the demand for employee monitoring software to ensure the protection of sensitive information.
Employee Monitoring Software Market Drivers
• Need for improved productivity and performance management in organizations, especially in distributed work environments.
• Rising concerns about insider threats, data breaches, and intellectual property theft, necessitating the implementation of employee monitoring software for enhanced security.
• Increasing regulatory requirements and industry standards related to data privacy and employee monitoring, driving organizations to adopt compliant solutions.
Employee Monitoring Software Market Opportunity
• Integration of employee monitoring software with project management and task tracking tools to enhance project visibility and team coordination.
• Customization and scalability of employee monitoring solutions to cater to the specific needs of different industries, such as healthcare, finance, and customer service.
Research Objective
• To define and describe the Employee Monitoring Software segmented by product & service, by application, by end-user, and by region.
• To estimate and forecast the Employee Monitoring Software by value in USD Million.
• To estimate and forecast the market size for various segments with regard to Region Name.
• To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies.
• To analyze the markets situation with regard to industry trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market by identifying the high-growth segments of the Employee Monitoring Software and provide the competitive landscape.
• To provide industry attractiveness with help of various tools such as the Porter’s five force analysis and the PESTEL analysis.
Market Size Estimation
Top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to validate the Global Employee Monitoring Software Market size market and estimate the market size for Manufacturers, Type and Regions.
The market estimations in this report are based on the marketed sale price of Employee Monitoring Software excluding any discounts provided by the manufacturer, distributor, wholesaler or traders. The percentage splits, market shares, and breakdowns of the product segments are derived based on weightages assigned to each of the segments based on their utilization rate and average sale price. The regional splits of the overall Employee Monitoring Software market and its sub segments are based on the percentage adoption or utilization of the given product in the respective region or country.
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand Employee Monitoring Software market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Thanks for reading this article; HTF MI also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive, and tailored research according to clientele objectives. Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise reports like Balkan, China-based, Japanese, German, North American, Europe, or Southeast Asia.
