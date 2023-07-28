Cross-Laminated Timber Market to See Competition Rise | Stora Enso, Binderholz, KLH Massivholz
Cross-Laminated Timber Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years
Cross-Laminated Timber Market will witness a 5.1% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Cross-Laminated Timber Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Cross-Laminated Timber market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Stora Enso, Binderholz, KLH Massivholz, Mayr-Melnhof Holz, MHM Abbund-Zentrum, Hasslacher Norica, ZÜBLIN Timber Construction, Lignotrend, Eugen Decker, XLam Dolomiti, W. u. J. Derix, Schilliger Holz, Structurlam, Mosser, Bullinger, SCHNEIDE, Pfeifer Holz.
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Cross-Laminated Timber market to witness a CAGR of 5.1% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Cross-Laminated Timber Market Breakdown by Application (Residential Building, Commercial Building, Institutional Building, Industrial Facility) by Type (Adhesive Bonded Cross Laminated Timber, Mechanically Fastened Cross Laminated Timber) by End User (Structural, Non-Structural) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).. The Cross-Laminated Timber market size is estimated to increase by USD 101 Million at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 285.9 Million.
Definition:
Cross-laminated timber (CLT) is a form of wood panel that typically comprises of three, five or seven layers of dimension lumber placed at right angles to one another and then joined in order to produce structural panels with extraordinary strength, dimensional stability and stiffness. Transport regulations frequently limit the length of CLT, however it may be built to particular proportions, and panel sizes differ depending on the producer. The structurally engineered wood product glulam, sometimes referred to as glued laminated timber, is constructed of many layers of dimensional lumber linked together using moisture-resistant, long-lasting structural adhesives.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Cross-Laminated Timber Market: Adhesive Bonded Cross Laminated Timber, Mechanically Fastened Cross Laminated Timber
Key Applications/end-users of Cross-Laminated Timber Market: Residential Building, Commercial Building, Institutional Building, Industrial Facility
Market Trends:
The construction industry is expected to grow significantly in the near future, especially in the countries of Latin America and Asia Pacific. The building industry is expected to expand despite being paralysed by the COVID-19 outbreak thanks to significant investments planned by the governments of India, China, Brazil, and the Pacific countries. This development is predicted to result in market growth since sustainable building materials are sought after by both governments and construction companies in order to construct infrastructure and meet WHO standards for CO emissions.
Market Drivers:
Cross-laminated lumber, an environmentally friendly building material, is in increased demand as a result of growing consumer awareness of the environmental harm caused during the manufacture of cement and bricks. As a result, the use of sustainable materials like wood in the construction of buildings and other infrastructure is receiving increased attention from both customers and experts. Given that CLT is comprised of wood and helps the user financially and spatially, several governments promote its usage in construction.
Market Opportunities:
The integrity of functioning and product durability have been ranked as consumers' top priorities and have been shown to be important determining factors in the purchase of these things. Businesses rely on natural certification and clean labelling to prove a product's authenticity. These labels add to the legitimacy of the raw components used in the completed product, which were supplied by an authorised entity. There will likely be a significant increase in demand for certification labels.
Market Restraints:
Market Challenges:
List of players profiled in this report: Stora Enso, Binderholz, KLH Massivholz, Mayr-Melnhof Holz, MHM Abbund-Zentrum, Hasslacher Norica, ZÜBLIN Timber Construction, Lignotrend, Eugen Decker, XLam Dolomiti, W. u. J. Derix, Schilliger Holz, Structurlam, Mosser, Bullinger, SCHNEIDE, Pfeifer Holz.
