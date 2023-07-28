Processed Seafood Market Is Booming Worldwide with Freiremar, Thai Union Group, Middleby
HTF Market Intelligence consulting is uniquely positioned empower and inspire with research and consulting services to empower businesses with growth strategies, by offering services "PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest Released Processed Seafood market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Processed Seafood market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Processed Seafood market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Maine Harvest ASA (Norway), Freiremar S.A. (Spain), Leigh Fisheries Ltd. (New Zealand), Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc (United Kingdom), Seattle Fish Company (United States), Lee Fishing Company (United States), Thai Union Group (Thailand), John Westfoods Ltd. (United Kingdom), Middleby Corporation (United States), Royal Greenland A/S (Denmark)
"According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Processed Seafood market is expected to see a growth rate of 5.6% and may see the market size of USD2.74 Billion by 2028, currently pegged at USD1.98 Billion."
Definition:
The process of seafood is a major part of the seafood value chain. As per the European Commission 2016, the UK fish processing sector is the largest in terms or employment and turnover. In the processed seafood market North America is a developed region and Europe is emerging in a rapid manner. And the fastest-growing region in the sea food market in Asia pacific. The major players such as GEA from Germany and Marel from Iceland are enhancing their business by acquisitions across the globe to serve to enhance penetration in the seafood-processing market.
Market Trends:
• Increase Demand Of Froze Fish Exports in China, United States, Russia and Others
• Increase Concern towards Food Security and Nutrition
Market Drivers:
• Increase in Freezing and Storage Capacity
• Stronger Demand for Sustainable Seafood
• Increasing Number of â€˜Metro Storesâ€™ Increase the Number of Sales Outlets for Seafood
Market Opportunities:
• Growing Demand for Seafood Products
• The rise in Domestic Sea Food Market
• Strong Export Market
• Increasing Uptake of Certifications for Sustainable Seafood
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Processed Seafood Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Processed Seafood
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Maine Harvest ASA (Norway), Freiremar S.A. (Spain), Leigh Fisheries Ltd. (New Zealand), Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc (United Kingdom), Seattle Fish Company (United States), Lee Fishing Company (United States), Thai Union Group (Thailand), John Westfoods Ltd. (United Kingdom), Middleby Corporation (United States), Royal Greenland A/S (Denmark)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
