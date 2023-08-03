Zig-zag Expands WorldShopping Service, Enabling Global Deliveries from Japan to 228 Countries and Regions
Zig-zag extends its WorldShopping Proxy Shopping service, enabling seamless deliveries from Japan to 228 countries and regions across the globe.TOKYO, JAPAN, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Zig-zag, a leading online proxy-shopping service based in Japan, is excited to announce the extension of its WorldShopping service, allowing customers from 228 countries and regions around the world to seamlessly purchase items from Japanese online stores. With this expansion, Zig-zag aims to reduce barriers and facilitate international shipping, making Japanese products more accessible to a global audience.
About WorldShopping:
WorldShopping offers a seamless and efficient solution for purchasing items from online stores in Japan on behalf of customers residing in various parts of the world. By using a tailored cart system, WorldShopping ensures a smooth and hassle-free shopping experience, regardless of the retailer. Moreover, to make the process even more user-friendly, WorldShopping's customer support is available in multiple languages, including English, Chinese (simplified/traditional), Korean, and Japanese.
"Zig-Zag Inc. has been gaining significant recognition for its remarkable growth and innovation in recent times. Being acknowledged as one of the fastest growing companies in Asia by the Financial Times and achieving an impressive 9th place in Deloitte's 2021 Japan Technology Fast 50 rankings highlights our commitment to innovation and success in the tech industry," said the spokesperson for Zig-zag.
Hokkaido:
Snow Miku (Hatsune Miku) Online Shop to Support Hokkaido - The "Snow Miku (Hatsune Miku)" online shop originated from a captivating pure white snow statue crafted at the Sapporo Snow Festival in 2010. Since then, it has become a cultural ambassador, actively contributing to the vitality of Hokkaido. Through exciting collaborations with different companies and characters, they offer a unique shopping experience. Learn more at https://snowmiku.com/about.html
Fukuoka:
FAR EAST FABRIC: Passing on Culture through Kimono Remakes - FAR EAST FABRIC takes the art of remaking traditional kimonos to new heights, offering one-of-a-kind clothing creations. Their skilled artisans transform old kimonos into contemporary pieces like shirts and jackets, preserving the essence and beauty of these timeless garments. Their passion lies in sharing the charm of kimonos with the world through original and thoughtfully crafted designs. Explore their creations at https://fareastfabric.com/
Tokyo:
Kiwa Seisakusho ONLINE STORE, Specialty Store for Accessory Parts - Kiwa Seisakusho ONLINE STORE, operated by Kiwa Seisakusho since 1975, is a specialty store catering to both handmade beginners and creators seeking accessory parts. Discover their wide range of offerings at https://www.kiwaseisakujo.jp/shop/default.aspx
Nagasaki:
MARUHIRO ONLINE STORE, Showcasing "Hasami-yaki" Traditional Craft - Founded in 1957 as a street vendor, Maruhiro is a ceramics manufacturer that creates exquisite tableware and interior goods using the Hasami-yaki technique from Nagasaki Prefecture. With a blend of traditional techniques and innovative ideas, their creations boast both beauty and functionality. Explore their unique designs at their online store.
Zig-zag is dedicated to bridging the gap between Japan and the world, enabling seamless access to Japanese products and culture. With the expansion of WorldShopping, customers from 228 countries and regions can now indulge in the rich offerings from Japan's online stores, fostering international connections and cultural exchange.
For more information about Zig-zag and its WorldShopping service, please visit https://www.worldshopping.global/
