Trailblazing Integration Unveiled: Numbers Protocol and Instill AI Pave the Way for AI and Blockchain Revolution
Numbers Protocol & Instill AI join forces to revolutionize AI development and data handling with a groundbreaking Blockchain Connector feature.
Joining forces with Instill AI, we're leveraging blockchain and AI to transform data interaction and shape data-driven decision-making for the future.”LONDON, UK, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Numbers Protocol and Instill AI, two front runners in their respective realms of blockchain services and AI democratization, are announcing a partnership that could potentially redraw the boundaries of AI development and data management. This collaboration aims to fuse the robustness of blockchain technology with the dynamic potential of artificial intelligence, potentially enriching both user experiences and the wider digital ecosystem.
— Tammy Yang, Founder of Numbers Protocol
Instill AI has rapidly gained traction in the developer community with its innovative open-source projects, Instill VDP, and Instill Model. These tools, aimed at simplifying the process of extracting insights and building AI-powered applications from a wide spectrum of data types, are marking a new era of collaborative strides. Especially noteworthy is the integration of Numbers Protocol within Instill VDP, showcasing the synergy of these leading entities.
The introduction of the Blockchain Connector, a newly developed feature, is expected to streamline the integration with third-party blockchain services, effectively converting a wide array of data into Web3 assets. This capability, as viewed by experts in the field, introduces an important dimension of data verifiability and traceability, potentially boosting the security of data management.
The impact of the Blockchain Connector is not just limited to traditional data types. Its capabilities extend to handling AI-generated or AI-assisted content, and in doing so, it provides a significant layer of transparency, trust, and an unalterable record of content's origin, creation, and modifications. This promises to create a trustworthy content lineage, affecting sectors ranging from digital art to content copyright and misinformation combat.
The addition of Numbers Protocol's robust blockchain technology to Instill AI's impressive suite of no-/low-code tools opens new doors in content validation, intellectual property rights protection, and data integrity assurance.
Ping-Lin, co-founder and CEO at Instill AI, commented: “Aligning with Numbers Protocol, we aim to build safeguards against an unregulated future for the AI and data industry. This collaboration will elevate trust and usability of AI across various industry sectors."
Numbers Protocol and Instill AI are united in their aspiration: leveraging the power of blockchain and AI to amplify data traceability and unlock the full potential of data. The belief is that this integration will transform how developers engage with data, marking the advent of a new era of data-driven decision-making.
In the coming days, Instill AI will be launching comprehensive tutorials on their cloud platform, aiming to educate users about the process of transforming AI-generated data into Web3 assets. This, coupled with future updates on Instill AI's Discord community, suggests that this groundbreaking integration of blockchain technology and AI is only the beginning.
