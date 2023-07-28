Manchin Votes for National Defense Authorization Act, Secures West Virginia Priorities

July 27, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Cybersecurity and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), voted in favor of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2024, which included a number of West Virginia priorities Senator Manchin secured during markup. The Senate-passed NDAA will now be reconciled with the House-passed version in a Conference Committee.

The NDAA establishes the funding levels and creates new programs within the Department of Defense (DOD) annually, passage of this bill marks the 63rd year in a row Congress has advanced this critical piece of legislation. The FY24 NDAA authorizes $876 billion, including $844 billion for the Department of Defense and $32 billion for Department of Energy (DOE) national security programs, which Senator Manchin also oversees as the Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

West Virginia and national priorities included in FY24 NDAA: