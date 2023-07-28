CYBERFICTION Announces Exclusive NFT Minting on OpenSea in Mid-August
Invites all new users to celebrate the shared humanity and the potential in this cyber field.
CYBERFICTION is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated NFT minting launch on OpenSea, scheduled for mid-August 2023.”SEONGNAM-SI, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CYBERFICTION, a leading creative studio in the realm of digital art and storytelling, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated NFT minting launch on OpenSea, scheduled for mid-August this year. This landmark event marks a significant milestone for CYBERFICTION as it embraces the transformative power of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to revolutionize the way we experience and engage with digital art and narratives.
— Ryan Jeongyoeb Han, the Founder & CEO
NFTs have rapidly emerged as a game-changer in the art and entertainment industries, redefining the concept of ownership and authenticity for digital assets. With its groundbreaking venture into the world of NFTs, CYBERFICTION is poised to empower artists, writers, and fans alike, enabling them to own and trade exclusive digital collectibles like never before.
The three primary key messages going along with what CYBERFICTION pursues are 1) Have fun, 2) Let's play, and 3) Just be together. Accordingly, CYBERFICTION forms an operational team that will lead to cooperation and establishes value and identity for the world we will create and own. The operations team will be the leading team to lead the community,
CYBERFICTION aims to be a decentralized community that can create new values and profits through play in the virtual world. Ryan Jeongyoeb Han, the Founder and CEO of CYBERFICTION, expressed their enthusiasm for the upcoming NFT minting launch, stating, "I want to take the initiative in experiencing the time and space of metaverse." He also added, "which completely captures my sparkling spirit away from the dying organism."
The journey of CYBERFICTION has just begun, and the beginning is to create 10,000 digital avatars. They are all young, healthy, and pure figures with a full 3D cyborg concept, and will be another version of an individual who can be replaced after all. Breaking barriers, CYBERFICTION frees the users from the confines of age, gender, region, and status.
As a new era of digital creativity, CYBERFICTION has always been at the forefront of innovative storytelling and artistic expression. The NFT minting on OpenSea ushers in a new era where creators can tokenize their imaginative works, preserving their uniqueness. CYBERFICTION's NFTs will be tradable on the OpenSea marketplace in mid-August, providing enthusiasts with an engaging platform to buy, sell, and exchange these exclusive digital assets within a vibrant global community.
CYBERFICTION encourages art enthusiasts, collectors, and supporters to follow their social media channels and website for updates. As CYBERFICTION embarks on this journey, CYBERFICTION invites all new users to celebrate the shared humanity and the potential in this cyber field. The power of collective support can pave the way for a future full of opportunities. For any inquiries, please contact: cyberfiction.io@gmail.com
