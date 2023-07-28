Skill Samurai partners with Swoop Funding to empower franchise growth and financial success of its franchisees
This collaboration aims to provide new and existing Skill Samurai franchisees in Australia and NZ with increased financial support and growth opportunities.
Our partnership with Swoop Funding aligns perfectly with our strategic goals of expanding our franchise operations and providing financial support to our franchise partners.”SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Skill Samurai, a leading Coding & STEM Academy, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Swoop Funding.
— Jamie Buttigieg - Skill Samurai
Skill Samurai has been at the forefront of preparing students for the digital age. As the world becomes increasingly reliant on technology, coding and STEM education have become crucial skills for young learners. Skill Samurai's unique approach fosters creativity, problem-solving abilities, and critical thinking in students, equipping them with the tools they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving world.
"Skill Samurai is committed to preparing our students to be the leaders and innovators of tomorrow. By teaching them to code and instilling a passion for STEM, we are empowering them with the skills they need to thrive in an increasingly technology-driven world," said Jamie Buttigieg, the franchisor of Skill Samurai AU/NZ. "Our partnership with Swoop Funding aligns perfectly with our strategic goals of expanding our franchise operations and providing financial support to our franchise partners."
Skill Samurai's coding, maths and STEM programs go beyond teaching students to write lines of code; Through coding, children cultivate problem-solving skills, critical thinking, and creativity. The process of learning to code instils resilience, as students learn from mistakes and persevere to achieve their goals.
Coding also reinforces abstract mathematical concepts and enhances communication skills. These skills are vital in a world that increasingly relies on technology and automation. As children learn to code, they are better prepared for future job prospects and gain the confidence to tackle challenges head-on.
“We’ve helped more than 15,000 students through our global learning centres, and we’re just getting started” said Jamie Buttigieg.
Skill Samurai's partnership with Swoop Funding marks a significant milestone in the academy's journey of empowering young learners. Swoop Funding, renowned for its simple, secure, and speedy financial solutions, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the table.
"We are excited to partner with Skill Samurai and support their franchisees in their growth journey," said Ayesha Khan, Marketing and Partnerships Manager, Australia, "Swoop's platform streamlines the funding process, matching franchisees with a wide range of lenders, equity investors, and government grant agencies. We are confident that our tailored financial solutions will enable Skill Samurai franchisees to achieve their expansion goals efficiently."
Through this partnership, Skill Samurai franchisees gain access to a wide range of financial options, including grants, loans, and equity. Swoop Funding's user-friendly platform simplifies the application process, allowing franchisees to focus on their core business operations while Swoop Funding handles the financial heavy lifting.
Beyond funding solutions, Swoop Funding offers additional financial products and cost-cutting services. Skill Samurai franchisees can tap into Swoop Funding's network for tax support, commercial mortgages, ecommerce financing, business credit cards, business insurance, and international money transfers.
Skill Samurai and Swoop Funding's collaboration represents a powerful synergy, combining cutting-edge education and innovative finance solutions to drive business growth. This partnership is not only set to benefit existing franchisees but also opens doors for aspiring entrepreneurs seeking to join the Skill Samurai Community.
"We are certainly excited about the possibilities this partnership brings to the table," Jamie Buttigieg expressed. "Our franchisees will now have the financial resources they need to expand and thrive, allowing Skill Samurai to reach even more young minds in more communities across Australia and New Zealand."
Skill Samurai invites purpose-driven entrepreneurs and investors to join them in creating an impact through education by owning a Skill Samurai Learning Centre.
About Skill Samurai - Coding & STEM Academy
Skill Samurai is a leading Coding & STEM Academy that equips children with vital skills for the digital age. Through innovative coding, maths and STEM education programs, Skill Samurai nurtures creativity, problem-solving, and critical thinking in young learners. With a focus on the future, Skill Samurai prepares students to excel in a technology-driven world. Skill Samurai operates Learning Centres across Australia, New Zealand, US, Canada and Singapore.
About Swoop Funding
Swoop Funding is a one-stop financial platform that simplifies and accelerates the funding process for businesses. With an advanced matching algorithm and a vast network of lenders, equity funds, and government grant agencies, Swoop Funding provides tailored financial solutions for business growth. Their user-friendly platform ensures businesses can access the funding they need in a simple, secure, and speedy manner.
