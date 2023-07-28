InRoads Credit Union Leverages Eltropy Video Banking to Outsmart Fraudsters: Achieves 0% Fraud Rate
This platform offers a safe and user-friendly banking experience by requiring our members to show their faces during interactions.”MILPITAS, CALIF., USA, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- InRoads Credit Union, a leader in innovative member experiences and an Eltropy customer, recently shared that by leveraging Eltropy's cutting-edge Video Banking solution, the Portland, Ore.-based credit union achieved an impressive 0% fraud rate, effectively safeguarding members and defeating fraudulent impersonations.
Kim Preston, Director of Member Experience at InRoads Credit Union, highlights how InRoads LIVE, their Video Banking platform, has become a powerful weapon against fraud.
“This platform offers a safe and user-friendly banking experience by requiring our members to show their faces during interactions,” Preston says. “This simple step has acted as a powerful deterrent, causing fraudsters to abandon their attempts and bail on the call.”
Preston says InRoads has real-life examples of thwarting fraud attempts with Video Banking, particularly for non-branch wire transactions. Since adopting the video platform, InRoads has achieved an unprecedented fraud-free track record for such transactions.
Eltropy Co-founder and CEO Ashish Garg praised InRoads for their ingenious implementation of Video Banking, underscoring the company's unwavering commitment to delivering a seamless experience for members across various channels.
“InRoads is a prime example of a small community financial institution serving members spread across a vast geographic area,” Garg said. “Their critical need to safeguard against malicious actors and protect their valued members is made possible through our Digital Conversations Platform that includes Video and other communication channels.”
To learn more about InRoads Credit Union's success with Video Banking and how it has transformed its fraud prevention strategy, watch Kim Preston’s recent appearance on CUbroadcast, the credit union talk show.
About Eltropy
Eltropy is the leading enterprise-wide digital conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools empower CFIs to communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy’s platform, CFIs can connect with their consumers anytime, anywhere via Text, Video, Secure Chat, co-browsing, screen sharing, chatbot technology, and integration solutions — all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit eltropy.com.
