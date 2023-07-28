TripVair Launches, Using Artificial Intelligence to Deliver Data that Accurately Predicts Flight Delays, Cancellations
The launch comes after months in public beta in which institutional clients and individuals signed up for its AI-infused service.
The need to mitigate the damage that flight delays and cancellations can cause is intensifying. TripVair is ideally positioned to be at the core of any solutions being rolled out by the industry.”NEW YORK CITY , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TripVair, the travel industry's trusted source for reliable, on-demand AI predictions, has officially launched, providing statistically accurate forecasts about flight delays and cancellations.
— George J Nassef, TripVair’s Founder & CEO
“TripVair uses predictive models to provide data as a service to developers of travel software, as well as many other business customers who need answers to complex questions,” said George J Nassef, TripVair’s Founder & CEO, who has more than two decades of experience as an executive in the technology and travel industries. “It was important to perfect the technology with actual customers before we officially introduced it to the marketplace, and we’re now ready to make the technology more broadly available.”
Nassef added, “Our Flight Cancel Predictor (FCP) is available in public beta, the Flight Delay Predictor (FDP) is in alpha testing, and we have other exciting AI APIs currently in the product pipeline.”
Among the potential customers for TripVair are insurance companies, licensed agencies, logistics companies, and any programmer wishing to deploy AI.
TripVair is launching at a time when US flight delays and cancellations appear to be getting worse. According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, U.S. airline passengers in early 2023 faced the highest rate of flight delays since 2013.
“The need to mitigate the damage that flight delays and cancellations can cause is only going to intensify,” said Nassef. “TripVair is ideally positioned to be at the core of any solutions being rolled out by the industry.”
About George J. Nassef:
George J. Nassef is the CEO and Co-Founder of TripVair Inc., a data service powered by predictive AI models that aims to avoid trip interruptions by offering accurate and unique long-range transportation and logistics calculations.
Nassef is a visionary whose long, successful career has been marked by innovative entrepreneurial endeavors and creative applications of technology, primarily as a CIO in corporate settings.
TripVair is the culmination of his work, an artificial intelligence company that will disrupt the status quo when it comes to predicting and planning for the inefficiencies in the transportation industry arising from flight delays and cancellations.
Significantly, Nassef got his start in 1987 in the transportation industry when he joined American Airlines Data Processing Division which would eventually spin out as SABRE Holdings via IPO.
At American Airlines, Nassef rose from programmer to Vice President before being recruited to become CTO of BizTravel, one of the only online travel agencies at the time. He was then hired to help scale-up HotJobs Ltd—a pioneer in the online recruiting industry—for their planned Super Bowl advertising and IPO. After tremendous growth driven by three successive years of Super Bowl ads and their worldwide footprint of offices, applicant tracking systems, and retail job boards, HotJobs went public and was eventually taken private by Yahoo.
In 2001, Nassef merged the concept of a job resume with “travel history” and formed ValetNoir, a hotel loyalty company that permitted the transfer of elite status across property brands. After exiting that business in 2008, Nassef would go on to embrace C-level roles in fighting ad click fraud at AdCloud Inc, scaling consignment retail footwear giant Stadium Goods (acquired by FarFetch), and leading change at fertility medical benefits provider Progyny. He then became an independent consultant to IT management for Oppenheimer & Co, a prominent Wall Street firm before co-founding TripVair Inc. in stealth mode in the summer of 2022.
Possessing a life-long drive for learning, Nassef has kept his hands-on skills current to remain ahead of the technology curve. He built upon his BS in Computer Engineering from Texas A&M University by gaining separate certifications in Advanced Computer Security and Machine Learning from Stanford Continuing Studies from 2018 to 2020. He is also currently a Master of Liberal Arts in Finance degree candidate at Harvard University Extension School. He is keenly focused on applying AI to today’s corporate problems.
Nassef resides in New York City with his family. He applies his vision and passionate work ethic to his promising new technology company, TripVair Inc.
