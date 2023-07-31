Submit Release
Salt Lake Realtor Ranked #1 in Utah

Joel Carson Headshot

Joel Carson, Salt Lake City, was recently ranked as Utah's top real estate agent by RealTrends. He ranked 27th of three million active licensed real esate professionals nationally.

Joel Carson Logo

Joel Carson, is CEO and President of Utah Real Estate

RealTrends recently ranked Utah Real Estate President and CEO Joel Carson #1 in Utah and #27 in the nation.

— Utah Real Estate
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Salt Lake City’s Utah Real Estate is thrilled to announce their CEO and principal broker Joel Carson, was recently named Utah’s #1 Real Estate Agent. He was ranked #27 in the nation by RealTrends. According to the National Association of Realtors, there are 3 million active real estate licensees in the nation.

RealTrends, a leading real estate news and consulting company, recently released its annual rankings. Joel Carson’s outstanding performance catapulted him to the forefront of the industry. Compared to 2022, Carson’s rise in the rankings from 45th to 27th in the nation solidifies his position as one of the most influential and successful real estate agents.

Ranked as an individual agent, Carson closed 233 transactions last year with personal gross sales of $163,823,537. Carson is Salt Lake City’s #1 real estate agent.

Carson’s leadership and vision were instrumental in propelling Salt Lake City”s Utah Real Estate to new heights. Under his guidance, the company has consistently achieved record-breaking results, setting the standard for excellence in the competitive real estate market.

Unwavering commitment to his clients is Carson’s hallmark. He understands market dynamics and takes a personal approach to each transaction. Buyers and sellers trust and admire him. They consistently praise his integrity, professionalism, and exceptional negotiation skills.

About Joel Carson:

Joel Carson is an accomplished real estate professional with 30 years of experience and a proven track record of success spanning over two decades. As the CEO and Principal Broker of Utah Real Estate, he has built a reputation for providing top-notch real estate services to clients across Utah. Carson’s passion for the industry and strategic acumen have positioned him as a true leader in the field.

About Utah Real Estate:

Utah Real Estate is a boutique brokerage serving clients throughout Utah. The company’s mission is to provide the highest service and expertise.

