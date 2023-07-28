Nuovaluce Beauty Introduces Two FDA Cleared Micro-current Anti-Aging Devices: Nuovaluce Plus and Nuovaluce Mini
Discover Nuovaluce Plus & Nuovaluce Mini: Forbes' Top Beauty Devices, harnessing Micro-current Therapy for Flawless Skin! Goodbye expensive spa visits!SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nuovaluce Beauty Introduces Two Revolutionary Anti-Aging Devices: Nuovaluce Plus and Nuovaluce Mini
Nuovaluce Beauty, a leading name in the beauty and skincare industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of two groundbreaking FDA cleared anti-aging devices, Nuovaluce Plus and Nuovaluce Mini. These innovative devices are set to revolutionize the way people approach at-home skincare and beauty routines, offering effective and affordable solutions for youthful, radiant skin.
Nuovaluce Plus is a cutting-edge At-Home Microcurrent and Light Therapy Device that combines the power of dual technologies to deliver exceptional skincare results. Building on the success of the Nuovaluce At-Home Microcurrent and Light Therapy Device recognized in Forbes Magazine, Nuovaluce Plus takes it a step further with enhanced features and functionalities. The device has undergone rigorous clinical testing and proven to significantly improve the overall appearance of users, as demonstrated in a Princeton Consumer Research study involving women aged 40-65.
"We are excited to unveil Nuovaluce Plus, a result of our relentless commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction," said Angelo De Simone, the visionary beauty entrepreneur and founder of Nuovaluce. "Our new device empowers individuals to achieve their desired skincare goals from the comfort of their homes."
Nuovaluce Mini, the other exciting addition to the Nuovaluce family, is a compact yet powerful device designed for on-the-go skincare enthusiasts. Its portable design makes it the perfect travel companion, enabling users to maintain their beauty regimen wherever they go. Despite its size, Nuovaluce Mini boasts the same effective microcurrent and light therapy technologies as its larger counterpart, ensuring remarkable results in a convenient package.
The Nuovaluce Beauty brand has gained recognition for offering cost-efficient and user-friendly skincare solutions, and both Nuovaluce Plus and Nuovaluce Mini continue this tradition. The devices deliver visible results quickly, streamlining beauty routines and reducing the need for additional products, thereby saving on long-term operating costs.
Priced competitively at $399, Nuovaluce Plus is also available in four convenient payments of $99.75, while Nuovaluce Mini offers a budget-friendly option for those looking to embrace the future of skincare.
Nuovaluce Beauty remains committed to advancing the beauty industry through cutting-edge technology and innovation. To learn more about Nuovaluce Plus, Nuovaluce Mini, and other products in the Nuovaluce lineup, visit the official website at https://nuovalucebeauty.com/.
About Nuovaluce Beauty:
Nuovaluce Beauty is a renowned name in the beauty and skincare industry, dedicated to delivering effective, affordable, and accessible solutions to individuals seeking professional-grade skincare results. Founded in 2017 by Angelo De Simone, a visionary beauty entrepreneur, Nuovaluce Beauty continues to push the boundaries of innovation, making at-home beauty treatments a reality for all.
