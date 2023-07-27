Branden LaNette Books Series and Podcast are inspiring people worldwide
Branden LaNette is a published author, coach, podcaster, and entrepreneur.BERRIEN SPRINGS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Branden LaNette, an honest and down-to-earth author, entrepreneur, coach, and speaker, is empowering women across the globe with her two powerful "Once Upon a Time, Bitches" series: "Design Your Fairytale Life, Control Your Destiny, and Become the Hero in Your Story" and "The Dream Big Bitches Vision Book." Additionally, Branden's unfiltered and authentic podcast, "Listen Bitch," is quickly becoming a favorite among those seeking real talk for a fundamental transformation.
In "Design Your Fairytale Life," Book 1 of the "Once Upon a Time, Bitches" series, Branden challenges the traditional self-help approach and delivers a refreshingly funny, fast-paced, and no-holds-barred read. Unlike typical fairytales, she candidly reminds readers that Prince Charming isn't coming and the Fairy Godmother is nowhere to be found. But the good news is people have the power to create their own happily ever after. Branden shares her 7 Magical Maxims that will guide readers to embrace their inner strength, take responsibility for their lives, and love themselves fiercely.
"I'm not being cynical or toughened, just stating the truth," explains Branden. "It's time to shake off the damsel-in-distress label and seize control of your story. "This book is like having your best friend cheering you on to greatness."
Following the success of her debut book, Branden responded to her readers' requests and crafted "The Dream Big Bitches Vision Book." This unique workbook takes readers on an empowering journey through an eight-step process, guiding them to visualize and achieve their dreams. With her signature unapologetic style, Branden encourages readers to put pen to paper, defining their desires, confronting self-limiting beliefs, and operating from a place of gratitude. The result is a concrete vision for achieving a fairytale life on their own terms.
Readers have praised Branden's books for their raw honesty and practical wisdom. A satisfied reader named Book Lovin' Diva shared, "From the awesome cover pic to every chapter, this is for the REAL woman who lives life her way & takes no shit from anyone. Branden spells it out & encourages readers to not give in to life obstacles & things that are meant to hold you back."
In addition to her powerful books, Branden's podcast, "Listen Bitch" serves as an extension of her no-nonsense approach to life. With the slogan "Real Talk for A Real Bitch," the podcast delves deeper into the themes explored in her books, providing valuable insights and inspiration for personal growth and self-empowerment. Available on all major podcast platforms, listeners have truly appreciated Branden's authenticity and willingness to discuss topics others might shy away from.
About Branden LaNette:
Branden LaNette's journey from a challenging upbringing to becoming a successful entrepreneur, coach, and speaker has been nothing short of inspiring. Rejecting societal norms and embracing her authentic self, Branden turned her struggles into strengths and found her voice. She is a proud wife and stay-at-home Mom to six amazing children and pets. Her book series, "Once Upon a Time, Bitches", is destined to make a positive impact on the lives of millions of women.
