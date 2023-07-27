Submit Release
Belmont County Judge Appointed to Common Pleas Bench

Judge Berhalter will begin his common pleas judgeship on Sept. 1.

Judge Chris Berhalter was appointed today to fill the vacancy on the Belmont County Court of Common Pleas, General and Domestic Relations Divisions.

On the Belmont County Court bench for the last 10 years, Judge Berhalter assumes his new office on Sept. 1, 2023. He will take the seat previously held by Judge Frank Fregiato, who retired in June. Judge Berhalter will serve the rest of the unfinished term and must win election in 2024 to remain in office.

Judge Berhalter was the Belmont County prosecutor for nine years before his first judgeship. He began his legal career in private practice, rising from an associate attorney to partner at Sommer, Librati & Berhalter.

The judge received his law and undergraduate degrees from Ohio State University.

