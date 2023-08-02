Project 1591® is Seeking Active US Law Enforcement Officers Interested in Free Research Support in Sex Trafficking Cases

Join the appropriate state specific list and let Guardian Group assist in an active approach to counter sex trafficking here in the US at no cost.

BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Guardian Group is a 501(c)(3) whose mission is to prevent and disrupt the sex trafficking of women and children in the United States. In 2022, Project 1591® was launched to scale the nation-wide support to law enforcement with the intent of saving them time researching and identifying potential victims.

Project 1591 is the first-ever 24/7 crowdsourcing process and platform that harnesses the power of skilled volunteers world-wide to help illuminate victims of sex trafficking in the United States to law enforcement. Each Publicly Available Information Report (PAIR) developed through this process is individually vetted by a Guardian Group analyst and then delivered to law enforcement via a state-wide distribution list. This is all free of charge. These reports contain the identified individual and valuable account information that can be used by law enforcement to identify force, fraud, or coercion if sex trafficking is occurring.

“Our department has been partnering with Guardian Group for several years. The partnership has severely reduced the manhours required to identify, locate, and rescue victims of human trafficking. The new Project 1591® process streamlines the leads provided by Guardian Group and securely delivers them to ensure sensitive information is not compromised. The leads provided by Guardian Group and the Project 1591® process have made significant improvements in our investigation into human trafficking, the rescuing of victims and the apprehension of human trafficking offenders,” said one Georgia police department.

For law enforcement officers that are interested in joining their state email list the process is simple. Head to https://guardiangroup.org/law-enforcement/ and sign up using an official LEA email address. The site also shares where leads have been distributed so far. Once credentials have been validated each officer will begin to receive state specific email alerts containing name, age, and location with a hyperlink to a secure password protected PAIR as they are developed and delivered through Project 1591.

This opportunity is available for active US law enforcement officers only.

All questions can be directed to project1591@guardiangroup.org.

Not law enforcement but interested in how to support Guardian Group’s mission? Check out Team 1591. Team 1591 is inspired by the law (18 U.S. Code § 1591) that protects children from being sold for sex.

The goal is to rally a team of 5,240 people all giving at least $15.91 a month. With this amount of sustainable funding generated Guardian Group’s internal Analysis Team will grow and together, with the Project 1591 volunteer force, will be able to successfully cover the entire United States.

Resulting in 2,300 victims of sex trafficking identified to law enforcement for action per year, at a minimum. Learn more at https://guardiangroup.org/team1591.

Together changing the trajectory of sex trafficking in the United States.



