OnlinePilatesClasses.com Unveils Exciting OPC Summer Tour Dates Across 12 Cities

OnlinePilatesClasses.com West Coast Summer Pop-Up Tour Full schedule of Summer Pop Up Tour Cities

OnlinePilatesClasses.com (OPC) announces the OPC Summer Tour from Aug 6th to Aug 21st. The 12-city tour will kick off in Redlands, CA, ending in St George, Utah

It is with great enthusiasm that we embark on the OPC Summer Tour, as it provides an opportunity for us to interact with our clients and provides a platform to introduce Balanced Body’s new equipment,” — Lesley Logan (Chief Pilates Officer) OPC