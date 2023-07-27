OnlinePilatesClasses.com Unveils Exciting OPC Summer Tour Dates Across 12 Cities
OnlinePilatesClasses.com (OPC) announces the OPC Summer Tour from Aug 6th to Aug 21st. The 12-city tour will kick off in Redlands, CA, ending in St George, Utah
It is with great enthusiasm that we embark on the OPC Summer Tour, as it provides an opportunity for us to interact with our clients and provides a platform to introduce Balanced Body’s new equipment,”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OnlinePilatesClasses.com (OPC) is thrilled to announce the eagerly awaited OPC Summer Tour from August 6th to August 21st. This 12-city journey will kick off in Redlands, CA, and venture to Seattle, culminating in St George, Utah. The primary objective of the tour is to personally engage with our beloved clients, including students, studio owners, and fellow teachers, fostering a stronger connection with our vibrant community, which forms the heartbeat of our business.
— Lesley Logan (Chief Pilates Officer) OPC
Throughout the OPC Summer Tour, we are delighted to have the support of our esteemed title sponsor, Balanced Body®–the world’s leading resource for Pilates and integrated movement equipment and education. Inc. Their collaboration with us on the Summer and upcoming Winter Tour amplifies our excitement and brings an extra dimension of excellence to this exceptional event. Look out for the colorful OPC van as it makes its way to a city near you, becoming a beacon of fitness and wellness on wheels!
"It is with great enthusiasm that we embark on the OPC Summer Tour, as it provides a unique opportunity for us to interact face-to-face with our cherished clients and provides a platform to introduce Balanced Body’s new Contrology® equipment," said Lesley Logan, Founder, and CPO (Chief Pilates Officer) of OnlinePilatesClasses.com. "We are committed to bringing our community together, and this tour enables us to share our passion for Pilates, connect with our members, and strengthen the bonds that make us a thriving family."
The OPC Summer Tour promises an unforgettable experience for West Coast Pilates enthusiasts. As we travel from city to city, we will broadcast “live” on social media from the road, ensuring you're updated on all our exciting adventures. This journey will not only showcase the beauty of Pilates but also celebrate the vibrant spirit of the Pilates community.
The OPC Summer Tour promises an unforgettable experience for West Coast Pilates enthusiasts. We're hitting the road, and we promise to bring you along every step of the way through our live updates on social media. As we travel from city to city, you'll be part of the excitement, witnessing the beauty of Pilates and celebrating the vibrant spirit of our amazing Pilates community. Follow us on social media to stay in the loop with our adventures, behind-the-scenes moments, and inspiring Pilates sessions from some of the most picturesque locations on the West Coast.
To learn more about the OPC Summer Tour, including detailed city-wise schedules, dates, and studio locations, please visit https://onlinepilatesclasses.com/tour
About OnlinePilatesClasses.com:
Lesley Logan, a 2nd generation certified Pilates teacher, breathwork, habits, and mindset coach, founded OnlinePilatesClasses.com, which includes the first free catalog of online Pilates exercise video tutorials, where you can also find weekly Pilates classes and workshops. She has taught Pilates since 2008, has run multiple studios, trained hundreds of people to become teachers themselves, and taught thousands of students worldwide. When not teaching from her studio in Las Vegas, Lesley can be found hosting her podcast Be It Till You See It or traveling the world leading Pilates retreats. Connect with Lesley on Instagram @lesley.logan or through the contact page on the site.
About Balanced Body
With more than 40 years of state-of-the-art engineering and product innovation under its belt, Balanced Body was the first to substantially update Joseph Pilates’ original equipment. The Company’s founder and CEO, Ken Endelman, has been awarded 28 U.S. patents for his Pilates-related inventions. Balanced Body has 200+ employees and is headquartered in Sacramento, California, where most of its equipment is manufactured. For more information please visit www.pilates.com or follow Balanced Body on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.
For media inquiries, please contact: Alison Kennedy
Email: alison@kpr-inc.com
Phone: 323.394.3999
Note for Editors: Please get in touch with the media contact listed above for more information or interview requests.
Alison Kennedy
KPR
+1 323-394-3999
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn