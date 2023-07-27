Protecting Seniors Amidst the 2023 Heat Dome: A Crucial Initiative by Sheriff Adewale of Caresify
EINPresswire.com/ -- Caresify Home Care, a trusted provider of non-medical home care services, is stepping forward to disseminate essential information aiding seniors in managing hydration levels and ensuring safety during the severe heat dome of 2023.
"The summer season, while joyous, can pose a considerable health threat to our elderly community," articulates Sheriff Adewale, founder of Caresify. "Promoting awareness, emphasizing preventive measures, and ensuring prompt response are critical components in defending our seniors against heat-related health issues.”
Adewale adds, "Our objective at Caresify Home Care is to uplift the quality of life for seniors. Given the present weather dynamics, we find it absolutely crucial to offer strategies that effectively address the extreme heat challenges. Seniors are at increased risk during such weather extremes, due to underlying conditions and age-related physiological changes."
Seniors must comprehend the heightened possibility of dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke during this period. These conditions can be notably aggravated by the punishing temperatures of the heat dome.
Adewale is steadfast in his message to the community: "The current extreme conditions necessitate thorough understanding of the symptoms of heat-related illnesses. Prompt recognition and immediate action can indeed be lifesaving."
With further emphasis on the gravity of the situation, Adewale explains, "An overheated senior's body, unable to cool down effectively, can lead to heat exhaustion and if unattended, can progress to a potentially fatal heat stroke. At Caresify, we are committed to empowering our clients and their families with the knowledge to detect and react to these symptoms."
Caresify strongly advocates regular hydration, donning loose and light-colored attire, and importantly, staying indoors, particularly during peak heat hours. In circumstances involving heat-related illnesses, the primary reaction should be to immediately call 911. Subsequent measures such as moving the affected individual to a cooler location, loosening their clothing, rehydrating them, and applying cool water or ice packs can prove beneficial.
"In view of the 2023 heat dome, we strongly recommend seniors to limit outdoor activities, preferably remaining in air-conditioned spaces," advises Adewale. "In the absence of air conditioning, taking frequent cool showers, using damp cloths on the skin, and utilizing fans for evaporative cooling are highly encouraged."
Adewale concludes with a resolute call to action: "In these demanding times, we urge everyone to make an extra effort to ensure the well-being of elderly neighbors, friends, and relatives. Our collective care and support can be pivotal to their safety during this unprecedented heat dome."
About Caresify Home Care:
Serving clients, caregivers, and communities best interests, Caresify is a highly respected provider of caregivers and non-medical in-home care services, focusing on promoting health, independence, and overall client well-being. The company provides a personalized service approach, paired with a unique care plan, designed to meet the specific needs and preferences of clients. With a team of highly skilled and dedicated caregivers, Caresify Home Care strives to provide peace of mind for clients and their families. The company is an Accredited Joint Commission Home Care Agency and holds the Gold Seal on National Quality Approval. They are approved by the Office of Development Program (ODP) and the Office of Long-Term Living (OLTL) in PA, The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) in FL, Department of Community Health (DCH) in GA, the NJ Department of Health (NJDOH) and The Office of Health Care Quality (OHCQ) in MD. Caresify is enrolled in many Managed Care Organizations (MCO’s), non-MCO’s, Medicaid and other insurance provider programs. For a complete list, and more information click here.
Angel Bell
"The summer season, while joyous, can pose a considerable health threat to our elderly community," articulates Sheriff Adewale, founder of Caresify. "Promoting awareness, emphasizing preventive measures, and ensuring prompt response are critical components in defending our seniors against heat-related health issues.”
Adewale adds, "Our objective at Caresify Home Care is to uplift the quality of life for seniors. Given the present weather dynamics, we find it absolutely crucial to offer strategies that effectively address the extreme heat challenges. Seniors are at increased risk during such weather extremes, due to underlying conditions and age-related physiological changes."
Seniors must comprehend the heightened possibility of dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke during this period. These conditions can be notably aggravated by the punishing temperatures of the heat dome.
Adewale is steadfast in his message to the community: "The current extreme conditions necessitate thorough understanding of the symptoms of heat-related illnesses. Prompt recognition and immediate action can indeed be lifesaving."
With further emphasis on the gravity of the situation, Adewale explains, "An overheated senior's body, unable to cool down effectively, can lead to heat exhaustion and if unattended, can progress to a potentially fatal heat stroke. At Caresify, we are committed to empowering our clients and their families with the knowledge to detect and react to these symptoms."
Caresify strongly advocates regular hydration, donning loose and light-colored attire, and importantly, staying indoors, particularly during peak heat hours. In circumstances involving heat-related illnesses, the primary reaction should be to immediately call 911. Subsequent measures such as moving the affected individual to a cooler location, loosening their clothing, rehydrating them, and applying cool water or ice packs can prove beneficial.
"In view of the 2023 heat dome, we strongly recommend seniors to limit outdoor activities, preferably remaining in air-conditioned spaces," advises Adewale. "In the absence of air conditioning, taking frequent cool showers, using damp cloths on the skin, and utilizing fans for evaporative cooling are highly encouraged."
Adewale concludes with a resolute call to action: "In these demanding times, we urge everyone to make an extra effort to ensure the well-being of elderly neighbors, friends, and relatives. Our collective care and support can be pivotal to their safety during this unprecedented heat dome."
About Caresify Home Care:
Serving clients, caregivers, and communities best interests, Caresify is a highly respected provider of caregivers and non-medical in-home care services, focusing on promoting health, independence, and overall client well-being. The company provides a personalized service approach, paired with a unique care plan, designed to meet the specific needs and preferences of clients. With a team of highly skilled and dedicated caregivers, Caresify Home Care strives to provide peace of mind for clients and their families. The company is an Accredited Joint Commission Home Care Agency and holds the Gold Seal on National Quality Approval. They are approved by the Office of Development Program (ODP) and the Office of Long-Term Living (OLTL) in PA, The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) in FL, Department of Community Health (DCH) in GA, the NJ Department of Health (NJDOH) and The Office of Health Care Quality (OHCQ) in MD. Caresify is enrolled in many Managed Care Organizations (MCO’s), non-MCO’s, Medicaid and other insurance provider programs. For a complete list, and more information click here.
Angel Bell
Caresify
+1 484-282-4851 ext. 1034
email us here
Caresify Home Care