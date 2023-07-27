First NEVI charging sites announced

Main, News Posted on Jul 27, 2023 in Highways News

Interested Hawaiʻi residents can comment on locations, fees to charge, and other design elements for future sites through August 17.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) has selected the first two sites for electric vehicle charging stations through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) funding. By the end of the year, eight 150kW chargers (four at each site) will be installed on Aloha Tower Drive fronting Pier 7 on Oʻahu and the Kahului Park & Ride on Kuihelani Highway in the vicinity of Puʻunēnē Avenue.

HDOT is seeking comments on potential sites that meet the NEVI requirements and other features of the charging stations through an online survey. The survey and more information on NEVI can be found at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/hawaii-nevi-state-plan/

HDOT will use responses to the survey received by August 17 to build out business features of the charging locations including fee structure (i.e., flat rate or Time of Use charging).

Additional sites statewide will be selected for charging station installations using the next two years of NEVI funding. HDOT plans to have the remainder of the 10 planned sites installed by the end of 2024. A table showing required stations for NEVI certification follows. Note: HDOT is seeking exceptions for areas where grid capacity would not support a NEVI charger. In these areas, HDOT is planning to install Level 2 chargers.

Island Required Stations Requested Exceptions Exception Location Charging Station Locations Hawaiʻi 6 2 Saddle Road Hilo, Waimea, Kona, Oceanview, Volcano Maui 3 1 Hāna Kahului, Lāhainā Lānaʻi 1 1 Lānaʻi City* N/A Molokaʻi 1 1 Kaunakakai* N/A Oʻahu 2 0 N/A Honolulu, Mililani Kauaʻi 2 0 N/A Lῑhuʻe, Kalaheo TOTAL 15 5

* – These locations are where HDOT would recommend installation of a charging station, but notes there are various locations on the island that would satisfy the requirements.

For more information on the chargers that will be used in at the first eight NEVI sites, visit the Tritium DCFC Limited website at https://tritiumcharging.com/tritium-becomes-first-manufacturer-to-win-nevi-fast-charger-order-company-to-provide-all-fast-chargers-for-first-phase-of-hawaii-nevi-program/ or view the announcement of the selection of the chargers at https://youtu.be/ibNibtSVUho

###