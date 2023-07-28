Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas awards nearly $3 million in 2023-2024 Blue ImpactSM grants
Funding will support programs addressing health care access, economic opportunity and social determinants of health across Texas
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) announced today $2.93 million in Blue ImpactSM grants to 101 community-based organizations statewide that focus on health care access and target impacts of socio-economic and social determinants of health.
The 2023-2024 grantees were selected following an extensive evaluation process. The Blue Impact grant program replaces Healthy Kids, Healthy Families® (HKHF) grants and better reflects BCBSTX’s enhanced focus to support optimal health outcomes for all Texans.
The primary focus of the Blue Impact program is predicated on five key pillars – economic opportunity and stability, nutrition, neighborhood and built environment, locally-defined health solutions and optimal health outcomes. These reinforce BCBSTX’s focus on health equity and its core purpose to stand with its members and the communities, in sickness and health.
“For decades, we have worked in close collaboration with local community organizations and partners, leveraging their knowledge, experience and talents on a local level to help support healthier communities,” said Sheena Payne, director of BCBSTX community investments. “We’re committed to sustainable solutions with community partners to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most and to lay the groundwork for economic empowerment.”
The 2023-2024 Blue Impact grantees are:
• AAMA (Association for the Advancement of Mexican Americans)
• Access Esperanza Clinics
• Alliance for Children Inc.
• Alzheimer's Disease and Related Disorders Association
• American Cancer Society
• American Red Cross
• Arthritis Foundation Inc
• Autism Speaks Inc
• Avenue 360 Health and Wellness
• Baker Ripley
• Baylor College of Medicine
• Big Brothers Big Sisters Dallas
• Bonton Enterprises
• Brazos Valley Food Bank
• Bread of Life
• Bridge Steps
• Brighter Bites
• Cancer Care Services
• Capital IDEA
• Caring Foundation of Texas
• Central Texas Food Bank
• Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County
• Coastal Bend Food Bank
• Combined Arms
• Communities In Schools of South Central Texas
• Crosspoint
• Crossroads Community Services Inc
• Doctors of the World USA
• East Texas Food Bank
• El Centro de Corazon
• El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation
• El Pasoans Fighting Hunger (EPFH)
• Family Place Inc
• Family Service
• Family Service Center at Houston and Harris Co.
• Food Bank of Abilene
• Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley
• Frazier Revitalization Inc.
• Friends of Santa Rosa Foundation
• Galveston County Food Bank
• Hope and Healing Center and Institute
• Hope Farm
• Houston Area Women's Center
• Houston Habitat for Humanity
• Ibn Sina Foundation
• Integral Care
• Lone Star Family Health Center
• Marathon Kids
• March of Dimes
• Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County
• Mercy Ministries of Laredo
• Mission of Mercy Inc
• My Possibilities
• National Domestic Violence Hotline
• National Kidney Foundation Serving North Texas
• New Friends New Life
• North Texas Area United Way
• North Texas Food Bank (NTFB)
• Northwest Assistance Ministries
• Out Teach
• Parkland Health Foundation
• Paul Quinn College
• PediPlace
• Pro-Action, Inc.
• Project Quest
• Prospera Housing Community Services
• Proyecto Juan Diego Inc
• Resource Center of Dallas, Inc
• Rice University, Kinder Institute for Urban Research
• Ronald McDonald House of Fort Worth Inc
• Samaritan Inn
• San Antonio Food Bank
• San Antonio Lighthouse for the Blind
• San Antonio Sports Foundation
• San Jose Clinic
• Santa Maria Hostel
• Search Homeless Services
• Soldiers Angels
• South Texas Food Bank (RGV)
• Southeast Texas Food Bank
• Southwestern Medical Foundation
• Special Olympics Texas
• Sustainable Food Centers
• Tarrant Area Food Bank
• Texas Tech Foundation
• Texas Women’s Foundation
• The Concilio
• The Rose
• The Salvation Army of North Texas
• The Village Learning Center, Inc
• The Visiting Nurses Association of Texas
• UnidosUS
• United Way Metropolitan Dallas
• United Way of Greater Houston
• University Health Foundation
• University of Houston Foundation
• Urban Harvest
• UT Foundation
• Valley Initiative for Development and Advancement
• West Texas Food Bank
• Wichita Falls Area Food Bank
The Blue Impact program was launched more than a decade ago as a 3-year initiative designed to improve the health and wellness of at least 1 million children through community investments. The program was extended in BCBSTX’s ongoing commitment to the health and well-being of children and families in Texas. The program has touched the lives of millions of Texas children and families through the more than $23 million in grants awarded by BCBSTX to community organizations statewide.
These grants join multiple ways BCBSTX supports local communities — the company’s community investments also include microgrants and sponsorships, as well as in-kind donations, employee volunteerism and disaster relief.
