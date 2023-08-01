Jorge Zavala on Embracing Three Truths: Personal, Political, and Objective

Jorge Zavala: Green Presidential Candidate Citizens for Jorge Zavala Citizens for Jorge Zavala: Supporting the People's President

Jorge Zavala Launches Movement to Teach Critical Thinking

Strengthening democracy by bringing power to the hands of the Commonwealth” — Jorge Zavala

In this article, Jorge Zavala argues that it is important to embrace three truths: personal, political, and objective. He believes that these truths are essential for individuals to navigate through conflicting perspectives and biased information.

Zavala defines personal truths as deeply held beliefs and values. These truths are unique to each individual and allow them to navigate their own lives and make meaningful decisions. Political truths, on the other hand, are shared by a group of people and are based on their shared values and beliefs. These truths can be used to drive collective progress. Finally, objective truths are based on data and skepticism. They are the foundation for scientific progress and informed decision-making.

Zavala argues that by embracing these three truths, individuals can become more enlightened, grow, and develop. He also believes that objectivity and the pursuit of positive outcomes, even in the face of uncertainty, are essential for scientific progress and informed decision-making.

Zavala also discusses the importance of unity and democracy. He argues that prejudice and discrimination have infiltrated our societal fabric, leading to a diminishing value of individual rights in the eyes of the wealthy few. He also believes that the growing divide between the wealthy and the everyday citizen is hindering progress and stifling self-preservation.

Zavala concludes by urging individuals to exercise their right to vote and believe in themselves. He believes that by doing so, we can collectively make a difference and restore American values. Zavala's arguments are well-reasoned and he provides a clear call to action for individuals to get involved in the political process.

Here are some of the important key points that Zavala makes:

• There are three types of truth: personal, political, and objective.

• Embracing these three truths is essential for individuals to navigate through conflicting perspectives and biased information.

• Objectivity and the pursuit of positive outcomes, even in the face of uncertainty, are essential for scientific progress and informed decision-making.

• Prejudice and discrimination have infiltrated our societal fabric, leading to a diminishing value of individual rights in the eyes of the wealthy few.

• The growing divide between the wealthy and the everyday citizen is hindering progress and stifling self-preservation.

• We must stand against unjust corruption and bring back the essence of democracy, which puts power back into the hands of the people.

• By encouraging individuals to exercise their right to vote and believe in themselves, we can collectively make a difference.

Zavala’s key points are important because it raises some essential questions about the nature of truth and the role of individuals in society. Zavala's arguments are well-reasoned and he provides a clear call to action for individuals to get involved in the political process.

About Jorge Zavala

Jorge Zavala is a businessman, DCI World Champion and community leader who is running for President under the Green Party. As a Green Presidential candidate, he is advocating for progressive policies, centered around environmental sustainability, social justice and economic equality. Jorge Zavala's candidacy aims to offer an alternative vision for the country, seeking a departure from a two-party system and a stronger commitment to ecological and social issues. Support his candidacy by joining Citizens for Jorge Zavala on https://votejz.org