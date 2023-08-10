Jorge Zavala on the Balance of Ethics

Citizens for Jorge Zavala Jorge Zavala: Green Presidential Candidate Jorge Zavala: DCI World Champion The Concord Blue Devils

Jorge Zavala Calls for Rebalance of Ethics in Society

Strengthening democracy by bringing power to the hands of the Commonwealth” — Jorge Zavala

FRESNO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In this strongly-worded Press Release published today, Jorge Zavala, a Presidential Candidate under the Green Party, called for a rebalance of ethics in society. Zavala argued that the current balance of ethics is tilted in favor of the privileged and wealth-obsessed, and that this imbalance has led to suffering for the poor and disabled.

Zavala pointed to the growing issue of homelessness as an example of how this imbalance has led to suffering. He also criticized the way that capitalism often exploits and exposes society to inappropriate content.

Zavala called on us to open our minds and hearts to see the real truth, not just through our eyes and emotions, but through objective analysis of data. He argued that we need to reclaim democracy for the people of the United States and ensure fairness and justice for all.

"The balance of ethics in society has now tilted to favor the privileged and wealth-obsessed," Zavala wrote. "The expectations about what money can do for a person often leave their souls empty. Money cannot buy happiness, and hate often grows stronger with wealth, further separating the caring and understanding."

Zavala called on his readers to evaluate where they stand on this pivotal point of ethics. "How can we strive towards an equal balance, learning when to take and when to give?" Zavala concluded by urging his fellow citizens to follow and support him in reclaiming democracy for the people of the United States, ensuring fairness and justice for all.

"Let us unite and support each other, treating our neighbors as we would want them to treat us in times of trouble," he wrote. "Unity makes us stronger, enabling us to challenge the conglomerate monopolization of capitalism."

About Jorge Zavala

Jorge Zavala is a businessman, DCI World Champion and community leader who is running for President under the Green Party. As a Green Presidential candidate, he is advocating for progressive policies, centered around environmental sustainability, social justice and economic equality. Jorge Zavala's candidacy aims to offer an alternative vision for the country, seeking a departure from a two-party system and a stronger commitment to ecological and social issues. Support his candidacy by joining Citizens for Jorge Zavala on https://votejz.org

Jorge Zavala Green Party Candidate for President of the United States