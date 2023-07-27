Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,196 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,198 in the last 365 days.

Vicky Richter, international war journalist , partners with L-Strategies Consulting Firm

Vicky Richter

Vicky Richter EPOCH interview

With the success of the Sound of Freedom, Richter is available to discuss her first hand tours of the southern border, through L-Strategies said Stan Fitzgerald

The work Craig Sawyer and Vicky Richter do is essential for protecting children.”
— Stan Fitzgerald Veterans For Trump President
WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA , USA, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- From the L-Strategies Press Room:

Vicky Richter is an international investigative journalist working with Vets4childrescue and law enforcement to expose, find, and arrest pedophiles in the United States.

Veterans For Child Rescue (V4CR) is a 5O1C3 nonprofit organization that was founded in April of 2017 by Craig Sawyer. The organization is comprised of military professionals, former and current law enforcement, senior intelligence community veterans, child abuse and trafficking survivors, and people who are willing to do whatever it takes to end child trafficking in the USA. https://vets4childrescue.org/

Craig Sawyer, the founder of V4CR, is also an Ambassador for Veterans for Trump. "Our National Veterans group is committed to supporting organizations like V4CR to help fight the trafficking of children , the work Craig Sawyer and Vicky Richter do is essential" said Stan Fitzgerald Veterans for Trump President.

Originally from Germany Richter is a German Special Forces Veteran who worked in psychological operations, Bundeswehr ZopInfo SF PsyOPs Officer. During the height of the pandemic lock down she aligned with the freedom movement and as a journalist covered the protests. She has toured the Southern Border numerous times and her work exposing and preventing human trafficking has now gotten her on the cartels radar. https://lstrategies.org/vicky-richter-international-war-journalist-available-for-speaking-engagements/

Richter also launched her own media company “The Patriot Chicks” offering social media management and content creation (photo, video, and editing) https://thepatriotchicks.com/

Richter is available for public speaking engagements relative to border security and human trafficking through L-Strategies LLC. You can reach Richter directly at vicky@thepatriotchicks.com

Stan Fitzgerald Fitzgerald
L-Strategies LLC
+1 770-707-6291
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Vicky Richter, international war journalist , partners with L-Strategies Consulting Firm

Distribution channels: Human Rights, Military Industry, Politics, Social Media, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more