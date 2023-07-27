Vicky Richter, international war journalist , partners with L-Strategies Consulting Firm
With the success of the Sound of Freedom, Richter is available to discuss her first hand tours of the southern border, through L-Strategies said Stan Fitzgerald
The work Craig Sawyer and Vicky Richter do is essential for protecting children.”WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA , USA, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- From the L-Strategies Press Room:
— Stan Fitzgerald Veterans For Trump President
Vicky Richter is an international investigative journalist working with Vets4childrescue and law enforcement to expose, find, and arrest pedophiles in the United States.
Veterans For Child Rescue (V4CR) is a 5O1C3 nonprofit organization that was founded in April of 2017 by Craig Sawyer. The organization is comprised of military professionals, former and current law enforcement, senior intelligence community veterans, child abuse and trafficking survivors, and people who are willing to do whatever it takes to end child trafficking in the USA. https://vets4childrescue.org/
Craig Sawyer, the founder of V4CR, is also an Ambassador for Veterans for Trump. "Our National Veterans group is committed to supporting organizations like V4CR to help fight the trafficking of children , the work Craig Sawyer and Vicky Richter do is essential" said Stan Fitzgerald Veterans for Trump President.
Originally from Germany Richter is a German Special Forces Veteran who worked in psychological operations, Bundeswehr ZopInfo SF PsyOPs Officer. During the height of the pandemic lock down she aligned with the freedom movement and as a journalist covered the protests. She has toured the Southern Border numerous times and her work exposing and preventing human trafficking has now gotten her on the cartels radar. https://lstrategies.org/vicky-richter-international-war-journalist-available-for-speaking-engagements/
Richter also launched her own media company “The Patriot Chicks” offering social media management and content creation (photo, video, and editing) https://thepatriotchicks.com/
Richter is available for public speaking engagements relative to border security and human trafficking through L-Strategies LLC. You can reach Richter directly at vicky@thepatriotchicks.com
