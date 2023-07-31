NedGraphics and Spectraflow Partner to Solve Color Calibration Problems

Color Calibration Made Easy with NedGraphics and Spectraflow partnership

Companies unite to offer comprehensive color solutions for graphics, apparel, and print professionals.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NedGraphics, a leading developer of CAD software solutions for the textile industry, has partnered with Spectraflow, a leading provider of color workflow solutions for graphics, apparel design, and print professionals, to provide full color management solutions.

This strategic partnership combines NedGraphics’ cutting-edge tools with Spectraflow’s hardware, including inkjet printers, raster image processors, and monitors, as well as color services such as calibration and workflow integration. Moreover, the collaboration includes the provision of high-quality printing supplies such as paper and ink to provide a complete color-accurate printing solution.

Spectraflow’s expertise in color matching and calibration aims to significantly benefit NedGraphics’ clients across the United States. By reducing the time spent on color matching, expediting design cycles, and minimizing waste, this partnership empowers leading brands and retailers in the apparel and home furnishing markets to get their colors right the first time. Furthermore, this partnership brings the same best-in-class expertise to customers in the carpet and flooring products market.

“Our collaboration with Spectraflow is an exciting step forward in providing unparalleled color management solutions to our valued clients,” NedGraphics President Jenny Tcharnaia said. “We’ve all been there – the colors of our design look fantastic on our screen, a little different on a colleague’s screen, but then completely different when the sample comes off the printer. We understand that color is such a critical part of creating a successful product, so it’s vital that we get it right the first time around.”

“NedGraphics is the design tool of choice for many of our clients, so it’s a natural fit for Spectraflow to partner with NedGraphics to continue to bring sophisticated and cost-effective workflow solutions to the textile industry,” Spectraflow President Clark Omholt said.

With this new partnership, both companies will strengthen their commitment to their customers while seamlessly delivering top-notch color management services in a timely manner.

To learn more about the partnership, contact NedGraphics and Spectraflow.

About NedGraphics

NedGraphics is a leading developer of CAD software solutions created specifically for apparel and retail, home furnishings, flooring design, and various other textiles. NedGraphics products allow designers to exercise full creative freedom while improving efficiency, productivity, and accuracy to create production-ready artwork. For more information, visit nedgraphics.com.

About Spectraflow

Spectraflow is the nation’s leading provider of color workflow solutions for graphics, apparel design, and print professionals. The company provides inkjet printers and supplies, RIPs, displays, and consulting services to ensure that all elements of the color workflow are seamless. Spectraflow’s technical support ensures that the solutions offered perform well over time. Additionally, the company ensures that its customer service team makes ordering products easy and reliable. For more information, visit spectraflow.com.