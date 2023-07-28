Heat Health emergency in the US
The SkyScan Heat Index is a small compact instrument that displays temperature, humidity, heat index and provides 4 different levels of heat stroke alerts.HUDSON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent extremely high heat and humidity conditions have been causing difficult conditions for many Americans . Warnings have been issued as nearly half the country braces for more record temperatures this week causing pressure on Hospital emergency rooms Nationwide.
Extreme high heat can be dangerous to people, particularly those who are vulnerable such as the elderly, young children, and individuals with certain health conditions. Some of the dangers of extreme high heat on people include:
1) Heat exhaustion: This can occur when a person becomes dehydrated and loses too much salt and water from their body. Symptoms can include heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, nausea, and headache.
2) Heat stroke: This is a life-threatening condition that can occur when the body's temperature regulation system fails. Symptoms can include a high body temperature, confusion, seizures, and loss of consciousness.
3) Dehydration: Extreme high heat can cause a person to lose fluids and become dehydrated, which can lead to symptoms such as dry mouth, thirst, dark urine, and fatigue.
4) Respiratory problems: High heat and humidity can make it difficult to breathe, particularly for individuals with respiratory conditions such as asthma.
5) Cardiovascular problems: High heat can put extra strain on the heart, which can be dangerous for individuals with cardiovascular conditions.
6) Other health problems: High heat can exacerbate existing health problems such as diabetes, kidney disease, and neurological disorders
To avoid these dangers, it's important to take precautions during periods of extreme high heat, such as staying indoors in air-conditioned environments, drinking plenty of water, wearing loose, lightweight clothing, and avoiding strenuous activities during the hottest parts of the day. If you or someone you know experiences symptoms of heat-related illness, seek medical attention immediately.
One other possible helpful solution might be to monitor your personal heat index condition using a Heat Index monitor, the SkyScan Mini heat Index a Weather Station multi-functional compact weather instrument that displays temperature, humidity, heat index and provides a forecast based on the data collected and includes Four different levels of heat stroke alerts are displayed along with an audible warning.
In the meantime Stay Hydrated and try limiting you exposure to these high heat indexes is always the safest procedures to follow.
Paul Mewett
SkyScanUSA
+1 877-445-5525
email us here