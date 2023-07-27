Global Marketing Agency Soho Experiential Announces New Creative Director
Industry Veteran John Millward to Lead Soho’s Creative and Production Teams
I’m coming to Soho to build on the agency’s amazing foundation of innovation and creativity and to work with this great team and help lead Soho into the future focused on the people.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Soho Experiential (@sohoexp), a New York City-based global experiential marketing agency with expertise in beverage alcohol, finance, and retail sectors, announces the addition of experiential marketing veteran John Millward to assume the role of Chief Creative Officer, leading both the creative and production teams. While the two sides of the business, creative and production, have always worked hand-in-hand at Soho, solidifying them under one director will further the agency’s commitment to concept-to-execution excellence for its clients, according to Soho President Matt Kabel.
“We are excited to bring John on board with his 25 years in experiential marketing spanning the tech, gaming, beverage, and music industries. His familiarity with global events, product launches, trade shows, pop-up and permanent installations is exactly the kind of expertise our clients demand,” Kabel said. “In addition, his track record in client service and unwavering commitment to forging relationships with clients is well aligned with Soho’s tradition of service excellence.”
Millward has worked across a range of industries, creating immersive experiences for brands such as Nike, Meta, Marriott, and Coca Cola. And he has consistently pushed creative boundaries with exceptional consumer experiences for a range of other clients including Niantic, Google, Discovery, Yuengling, Whistle Pigs and Geico.
Kabel noted that Soho is committed to the dual goals of offering the best environment in which to work, and to providing the best possible product for its clients. He stated that John’s hire is a strategic decision to reinforce that commitment and drive the agency’s continued success, following an unprecedented 260 percent growth in business post-COVID from pre-pandemic levels.
“I’m coming to Soho to build on the agency’s amazing foundation of innovation and creativity and to work with this great team and help lead Soho into the future focused on the people,” Millward said. “I love using production to bring the creative elements of a program to life. Having experience in both sides of the business, I will help the team grow without losing that nimble creativity and strategic foundation that is core to the Soho brand.”
The SOHO Experience
Soho’s boutique approach brings big agency capabilities including creative strategy and production, private events, trade show activations, mobile tours, highly trained promotional staff and brand ambassadors, digital program overlays, partnership development, and influencer marketing. The agency prides itself on creating large and small brand experiences that can help any brand exceed expectations. Explore Work - Soho Experiential to see case studies that drive ROI for brands across product categories.
