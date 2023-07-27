GET Champions Hosts Hiring Fair to Close the Pipeline Gap for Marginalized Talent in Miami
GET Champions, a pilot by GET Cities Miami, to host a hiring fair on Aug 8, connecting tech employers with marginalized talent to close the pipeline gap.MIAMI, FLORIDA , UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GET Cities Miami, in collaboration with Radical Partners, is pleased to announce the GET Champions Talent Connect, a hiring event aimed at closing the pipeline gap for historically marginalized talent in the Miami tech industry. The event will take place on August 8, 2023.
Local employers from the GET Champions cohort will have the opportunity to meet talent sourced by the cohort themselves, partners – like FutureMap, TransSOCIAL, Urgent Inc and StartUp FIU – and a team of experts, to foster diversity and inclusivity within their companies.
“GET Champions is an intervention designed to upskill leaders in tech to understand and prioritize the benefits of having a diverse workforce on their teams. But ultimately it’s about getting historically excluded people into the tech industry. We just know we need to prepare the environments and leaders simultaneously, so this event is where we bring these groups together to form connections and move the full industry forward,” said Toia Santamarina, GET Cities Miami Director.
GET Champions is a program designed by GET Cities and powered by Radical Partners, supporting tech leaders in their efforts to increase and retain women, trans, and nonbinary employees in their organizations. The cohort, which has recently completed an intensive training program focused on creating inclusive teams and environments, is eager to connect with prospective talent and build meaningful connections within the Miami tech ecosystem.
“This inaugural Miami cohort experienced educational workshops and roundtables with industry experts to take on actionable next steps around attracting, hiring, and retaining talent, fostering workplace environments that are inclusive of women, trans, and nonbinary leaders, and measuring the success of their implemented interventions. Together, we acknowledge the challenges and are ready to build relationships between employers and candidates that proudly represent diverse communities in Miami.” said Joan Marie Godoy, CEO of Radical Partners.
The GET Champions Talent Connect aims to source and prepare Miami talent to meet the GET Champions cohort and foster more job opportunities in the tech industry for trans and nonbinary people, women, and people from other historically excluded communities. The event will bring together 15 employers from the GET Champions cohort and an anticipated 75 talented candidates, creating a platform for meaningful interactions and potential hiring opportunities.
The event will provide opportunities for employers and candidates to engage in various activities including introductory exercises, small group discussions, and one-on-one conversations or interviews. Additionally, participants not engaged in interviews will have access to resume feedback, refreshments, and the opportunity to network with industry professionals.
About GET Cities
GET Cities is an initiative designed to accelerate the representation and leadership of women in tech through the development of inclusive tech hubs across the United States. Launched in 2020, GET Cities is led by SecondMuse and Break Through Tech, in partnership with Pivotal Ventures, the investment and incubation company created by Melinda French Gates. GET Cities launched in Miami in January 2022 and has additional locations in Chicago and the DC area.
About Radical Partners
Radical Partners is a Miami-based social impact accelerator. They invest in leaders, engage locals, co-design innovative solutions and build coalitions to collectively strengthen communities.
