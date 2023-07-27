New Interview Kickstart Review Added For Best FAANG Interview Prep Course - Interview Kickstart Costs 2023 Updated

Santa Clara, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Clara, California -

Interview Kickstart (IK), a company based in Santa Clara, CA, offers tech career interview preparation courses. The company has revealed with pride the a rating of 4.8/5 with 263 reviews on Google and 4.8/5 with 235 reviews on Course Report. The company highlights that the course cost is viewed as an investment by its students rather than an expense, as evidenced by the average 66.5% salary increase observed among IK alumni who completed the course and chose to uplevel. IK alumni consistently received attractive offers from FAANG and Tier-1 tech companies, with salary increases ranging from $75,000 to $200,000 for those who opted to level up. For more information visit Interview Kickstart review.

In one of the five-star reviews left by IK students, database engineer Jaime Lichauco said, “Thanks to Interview Kickstart, I was able to get an offer at Google! All of the instructors were extremely knowledgeable and willing to help. While I was preparing for my interviews, watching all of the foundational videos, classes, practice problems, and test questions really helped me. I was able to refresh my knowledge with these videos and refer back to the class recordings whenever I had any confusion. Even while working at Google, I still continue to look back at my notes and do the practice problems just to keep myself interview-ready at all times. Overall, this program was really well put together. It is what a lot of people in the industry need to use to maintain and refresh their skills. Kudos to Soham and the team for creating this great program.”

The in-depth curriculum followed by Interview Kickstart has been designed by engineers from FAANG+ and the programs cover algorithms, systems design, data structures, core domain topics, and behavioral interviews. As per Interview Kickstart’s spokesperson, “With IK, you get trained by industry experts who are hiring managers and technical leads at FAANG companies. We have highly qualified instructors who can help you learn to solve unseen problems based on their patterns. No other platform can teach you this. You can practice with live mock interviews and 1-on-1 mentorship with instructors from FAANG and Tier-1 companies, and get personalized, structured, and actionable feedback. You can land FAANG interviews by optimizing your resume and LinkedIn profile. You can also improve your soft skills and personal branding.”

As previously announced, Interview Kickstart offers 18 level up courses for major tech roles. For software courses, these include: back-end engineering, test engineering, early engineering, full stack engineering, iOS engineering, front-end engineering, and Android engineering. For tech management courses, these include: engineering manager, technical program manager, and product manager. For the data courses, these include: machine learning, data engineering, data science, and data analyst and business analyst. For systems courses, these include: embedded systems, AWS cloud solutions architecture, site reliability engineering and cyber security. Curated for students looking to upskill and switch to a new role at a Tier-1 company, the SwitchUp course, an instructor-led live course, features 15 mentor sessions/mock interviews, unlimited coaching sessions and visa advice.

They want to emphasize that the IK prep programs have been designed for success. Distinctive factors include the comprehensive curriculum; rigorous mock interviews by actual hiring managers; a lot of one-on-one help; personalized feedback; career skills development; and salary negotiation skills.

Established in 2014, Interview Kickstart (IK) is a new kind of school that is focused on offering courses with an interview preparation lens. It has already helped in training over 15,000 experienced engineers, engineering managers, TPMs, product managers and analysts The company has crafted a proven method for assisting experienced engineers to completely understand the basic core fundamentals of their profession. These core fundamentals are used for evaluating the technical knowledge of engineers in tough interviews. IK doesn’t just train engineers in their technical skills, it also coaches them on how to present themselves in the best possible way on their LinkedIn profiles and resumes, and especially in their job interviews. IK alumni have been getting huge job offers from FAANG and Tier-1 technology companies, with salary hikes averaging 66.5% for those who choose to uplevel. The highest offer ever given to an IK alumnus was $1.2 million.

More about the interview prep courses offered by IK can be gleaned by visiting their website at https://www.interviewkickstart.com or calling them on the telephone or contacting them via email.

###

For more information about Interview Kickstart, contact the company here:



Interview Kickstart

Dashrath Rajpurohit

+1 415-888-9207

start@interviewkickstart.com

4701 Patrick Henry Dr Bldg 25, Santa Clara, CA 95054, United States

Dashrath Rajpurohit