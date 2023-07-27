NEWS

Caddo Parish Man Arrested for Livestock Theft

July 26, 2023

Baton Rouge, La. – A Caddo Parish man was arrested on July 24 by inspectors with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission. The arrest was the result of an investigation by the commission and a subsequent arrest warrant from Caddo Parish.

Twenty-two-year-old Travious D. Johnson, of Shreveport, was arrested on a warrant for theft of livestock. An investigation by the LDAF’s Livestock Brand Commission determined that Johnson allegedly illegally removed a palomino horse without the owner’s permission from a pasture and stall location in Caddo Parish in August of 2022. Johnson allegedly advertised the horse on social media and subsequently sold it. Brand inspectors were able to locate the horse in Allen Parish, and it was returned to its owner.

Johnson was arrested without incident by the Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Department, where he was booked on the arrest warrant and transported to Caddo Parish. At this time, a bond has been set at $25,000.

“The LDAF always recommends that buyers use caution when purchasing livestock over social media or anytime you don’t know the person you are dealing with,” said Commissioner Mike Strain, DVM. “If you suspect foul play, please contact the Livestock Brand Commission, which investigates livestock theft and other agricultural crimes in the state.”

The Livestock Brand Commission was assisted in this investigation by the Desoto, Allen, and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Departments.

The Livestock Brand Commission maintains a 24-hour Crimestoppers hotline at (800) 558-9741 for the public to report thefts or other agriculture-related crimes.

Note: All persons accused of any crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

