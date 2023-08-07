German Study Reveals: Influencer Marketing on Instagram is Declining!
Could it be due to the Hype of TikTok and other Platforms?BERLIN, BERLIN, GERMANY, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In collaboration with the Berlin-based digital agency Buzzmatic, parfumdreams examines over 390,000 posts from Germany's 1,000 most influential Instagram influencers such as football stars like Toni Kroos or Bastian Schweinsteiger.
The study shows a slight decline in influencer marketing activity on Instagram, indicating the growing importance of other platforms such as TikTok, Twitch or YouTube Shorts. This shows that influencer marketing is constantly evolving and adapting.
The I3 study offers exclusive insights into the world of influencer marketing, highlighting the brands, industries and influencers that are shaping the German industry. With fascinating stories, insightful data and surprising facts, this study proves to be a valuable source of information for brands, marketing agencies and consumers.
The analysis of the huge amount of data was made possible by an AI model developed specifically for the study. "We are providing data that does not yet exist on this scale for the German market," explains Daniel Lang, CMO of Parfümerie Akzente GmbH.
For further questions or individually prepared data on specific topics from the study, you can contact us by e-mail: pr@parfumdreams.de
The full study can be found here: https://www.parfumdreams.de/i3-instagram-influencer-index
About the company: Parfumdreams is a leading retailer of high-quality beauty products in Germany and operates online stores in 15 other European countries. The company offers an extensive selection of care products, fragrances and make-up from exclusive brands. With a commitment to quality and service, parfumdreams sets new standards for online shopping in the beauty industry.
