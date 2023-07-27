Focus Care Earns SOC 2 Type 2 Certification for Its Healthcare Security System Integrity
BOSTON, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Focus Care, a leading provider of healthcare services and solutions, is pleased to announce that it has successfully earned SOC 2 Type 2 certification. This certification serves as a testament to Focus Care's commitment to implementing robust security measures and adhering to industry best practices.
The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) developed the voluntary System and Organizational Control (SOC 2) cybersecurity compliance framework to verify that service providers are operating ethically and compliantly. It focuses on five trust services principles: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.
By undergoing the rigorous SOC 2 Type 2 audit process, Focus Care has proven its ability to identify potential risks and vulnerabilities within its systems, implement comprehensive security measures, and consistently monitor and improve its internal controls. This certification highlights the organization's ongoing efforts to ensure the highest level of data protection and privacy for its clients.
"We are thrilled to have achieved the SOC 2 Type 2 certification," said Patricia Scangas, CISO-Vice President of Operations & Client Experience at Focus Care. “The security and privacy of our patients' data are of paramount importance. This certification highlights our dedication ensuring maximum data security and privacy in the healthcare industry. Focus Care clients can have complete confidence in the security of their sensitive information."
Focus Care's SOC 2 Type 2 certification further strengthens its competitive offerings and provides a competitive advantage for customers seeking a trusted healthcare solutions provider. It also demonstrates the organization's commitment to staying ahead of regulatory requirements and industry standards. As part of its ongoing commitment to data security and privacy, Focus Care will continue to invest in the enhancement of its internal controls, policies, and procedures. This will ensure that it remains at the forefront of safeguarding sensitive data and maintaining the trust of its valued customers
“As a trusted partner of national health plans, accountable care organizations (ACOs), and physician offices, secure management of member health data is critical," says Greg Deranian, Focus Care’s vice president of business development and marketing. “SOC 2 Type 2 accreditation validates our stringent protocols for both cybersecurity and HIPAA compliance.”
About Focus Care
Focus Care is a leading provider of healthcare services and solutions that partners with major health plans, ACOs, and physician offices nationwide to enhance quality of care for their Medicare, Medicaid, and ACA populations. Headquartered in Woburn, MA, Focus Care has a robust national provider network that provides comprehensive health assessment programs including health risk adjustment (HRA), gap closures quality screenings and annual wellness visits. Customized solutions help payers manage end-to-end, in-home, and virtual HRA programs with member engagement support, HCC Coding, and an NCQA-certified patient assessment platform. In business for over 20 years, Focus Care has an 85% success rate scheduling member assessments, and a 95% member visit satisfaction rate. For more information visit: www.focuscares.com.
