ScribeEMR Launches New ScribeRyte AI Site for Direct Access to Latest AI Medical Documentation Solutions

WOBURN, MA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ScribeEMR, a leading provider of AI-powered healthcare documentation solutions, remote scribing, and a host of other virtual medical office services, has launched a new ScribeRyte AI website so healthcare providers and administrators can easily access and start using extremely accurate AI medical scribe solutions that reduce documentation time, improve accuracy, and potentially increase revenue by seeing more patients daily.ScribeRyte AI records patient encounters and delivers close to 100% accurate clinical notes generated instantly during a patient visit with intelligent, human assisted scribing. With minimal training, ScribeRyte AI’s ambient clinical documentation system intuitively monitors a physician’s charting habits and the details of a patient’s medical history, and predicts what should be included in each note, saving hours of valuable time.The new site offers provider testimonials and case studies, one click to a free trial , and detailed information on the two simple product options:• ScribeRyte AI Instant: Pure AI, real-time, fast, and affordable. Perfect for primary care, urgent care, family medicine, telehealth, high-volume, and routine visits. Most users see dramatic time savings immediately.• ScribeRyte AI Plus: This human-in-the-loop solution uses AI to draft the note, then one of our trained medical scribes reviews and refines it within a few hours. It is recommended for complex specialties — orthopedics, psychiatry, neurology, OB/GYN, cardiology — where subtle wording can make or break medical necessity, coding, or audit defense. The human element ensures the chart includes what AI might have missed or misunderstood, and ensures that SOAP notes are in compliance.Both versions support multi-language visits, let you customize templates, macros, prescription preferences, and billing language.“ScribeRyte AI uses advanced ambient listening technology, based on knowledge gained from ScribeEMR’s over 3.5 million live virtual scribing encounters each year, to achieve a high level of accuracy, reliability and privacy,” says ScribeEMR Senior Vice President Terry Cielsa. “Our new site crystalizes the advantages of our ScribeRyte AI solutions, separate from our other product platforms, so practices can obtain more targeted information, contact specialized customer and sales support, and easily implement our solutions.”ScribeRyte AI is multi-lingual, and may be customized with specialty templates, predictive phrases and prescription preferences. Seamless integration with most leading EMRs optimizes workflow efficiency. A new ClickNote solution is also now available as a free browser extension in the Google Chrome Web Store to auto-insert notes directly into the correct patient chart fields on any browser-based EMR.“ScribeEMR’s advanced AI captures every subtlety of my interactions with patients, creating detailed documentation that is essential for continuity of care,” says Dr. Bellamy Brook, Family Medicine, Catholic Health. “Clinical notes are seamlessly uploaded to the EMR, ensuring all information is readily available and secure. What’s particularly impressive is the human touch—the scribe team diligently polishes each document, delivering a faultless and comprehensive note instantly.”ScribeEMR recently completed both its PwC HIPAA Security & Privacy Assessment and its Accorp SOC 2 Type II Audit to ensure enterprise-grade security standards for all AI-driven and remote scribing workflows.About ScribeEMRScribeEMR provides AI-powered medical charting and real-time remote physician scribes, revenue cycle management, medical coding, and virtual medical office services (VMOS) to healthcare organizations nationwide. ScribeRyte AIdelivers fast, nearly 100% accurate, and HIPAA compliant clinical documentation that integrates with leading EMRs, including eClinicalWorks, Epic Haiku/Hyperdrive, Athenahealth, NextGen, Greenway, and others. ScribeEMR was ranked "Best in KLAS for virtual scribing services" in the 2026, 2025, and 2024 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Reports and was rated highly in a 2025 KLAS First Look Survey for its ScribeRyte AI Platform.For more information visit https://scriberyte.ai/ or www.scribeemr.com . Follow us on: LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/scribeemr/ ###

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