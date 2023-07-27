2023 La Trobe Regional Art Educators Exhibition

This is the second time the Regional Art Educators Exhibition, coordinated by visual arts academics Dr Kylie Banyard and Dr Andrew Goodman, will be held.

Dr Kylie Banyard at La Trobe University Bendigo said the first Educators’ exhibition was held in 2019, then COVID hit.

“That means 2023 is our first year of emerging properly Andrew and I are very excited that at least 30 art educators will show their works,” Dr Baynard said.

“The exhibition also acts as a mixer of sorts, allowing prospective students to meet possible future educators and, of course, it’s also great for past students to connect with their old teachers again.

“The exhibition is open to the public and will provide locals and visitors with a comprehensive look at the extraordinary diversity of artwork being produced by the educators of the region – giving these incredibly talented teachers their own well-deserved moment in the sun.”

The exhibition aims to foster the strong connections between local schools and the University's visual arts program. It has attracted talented educators keen to demonstrate the region’s breadth and depth of artistic passion.

The exhibition ties in with the 2023 calendar of events celebrating 150 years of tertiary education in Bendigo.

Event details

The event will be held at the Phyllis Palmer Gallery at La Trobe’s Bendigo Campus on 27 July, between 5.30pm and 7.30pm.

People can view the exhibition and meet the artists over a glass of wine and light refreshments.

Entry is free, but guests must register

150 Years of Tertiary Education in Bendigo

The Regional Art Educators Exhibition is the latest event to mark 150 years of tertiary education in Bendigo – a joint project between La Trobe University, Bendigo TAFE and the Bendigo Tertiary Education Anniversary Foundation (BTEAF).

The 150th anniversary celebrations provide multiple opportunities to explore the history, the ongoing impact and the future of tertiary education in Bendigo.

So far they have included an Academic Procession and the launch of a commemorative book, Memories and Milestones: Tertiary Education in Bendigo 1873-2023, published by La Trobe University Press.

Forthcoming events include lectures, exhibitions, reunions and forums that will take place across the city until the end of 2023.

Event details are available on the La Trobe Bendigo events page.