HavenCo Serves: Haven Senior Investments Facilitates the Successful Sale of a 64-Bed Assisted Living Facility

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Haven Senior Investments, the leading faith-based advisory and brokerage firm specializing in senior living transactions, is delighted to announce the successful representation of the sale of a long-standing family-owned assisted living business in Northwestern Missouri. The transaction was handled by Robin Gestal, Chief Operating Officer, and her team.

The distinguished facility, with an impressive legacy of providing exceptional care, features 33 spacious units capable of accommodating up to 64 residents. Located northeast of Kansas City the business serves northern Missouri providing assisted living services to both the elderly and those with mild mental or cognitive impairment.

Motivated by a desire to embark on a well-deserved retirement, the local owner/operator made the decision to entrust Haven Senior Investments with the sale of their cherished establishment. Recognizing the importance of finding a buyer who shares the same commitment to senior care, they sought a seamless transition that would ensure the continued provision of top-quality services.

Despite the ongoing global uncertainties and market fluctuations, HSI made it possible to not only find a suitable buyer for this property but also to ensure that the welfare of the residents remains the top priority. The seamless transition maintains the property’s original goal - to provide a comfortable and safe living space for seniors and those with cognitive impairments. The sale of this assisted living facility not only marks a significant transaction in the state of Missouri area but also signifies the resilience and ongoing potential in the senior housing market.

HSI successfully identified a buyer in the form of a distinguished private equity company headquartered in New York. Renowned for their portfolio of senior living communities across the nation, this acquisition marks the buyer's second foray into the vibrant state of Missouri. The company purchased another strategic acquisition in the region last month, solidifying their commitment to expanding their presence in the Missouri senior living market.

Robin Gestal, the accomplished Chief Operating Officer at Haven Senior Investments, skillfully led the transaction, ensuring a smooth process for all parties involved. With her extensive industry expertise and meticulous attention to detail, Gestal exemplifies the professionalism and dedication that Haven Senior Investments consistently delivers to its valued clients.

Haven Senior Investments is honored to have played a pivotal role in the sale of this esteemed family-owned assisted living business. The successful transaction not only signifies the growth and diversification of the senior living market but also underscores the steadfast commitment to faith-based principles that define Haven Senior Investments.

About Haven Senior Investments:

Haven Senior Investments is the leading faith-based senior housing advisory and brokerage firm, whose focus is to provide and support clients with service and expertise to achieve their goals of buying, selling, developing, investing, financing, or operating in the senior housing market. HSI is a subsidiary of HavenCo, LLC. HavenCo is the parent company of Haven Senior Investments, Haven Realty, HavenCo Capital, Haven Senior Living, and Haven Senior Developments. The company is headquartered out of Dallas, Texas.